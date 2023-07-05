The list of Needville High School Class of 2023 scholarship recipients was reviewed by trustees at the June 21 school board meeting.
100 percent grad rate
Superintendent Curtis Rhodes complimented the seniors on their scholarships and noted the district’s 100 percent graduation rate for the second year in a row.
“We are proud of all the kids,” Rhodes said as he commended staff for doing an excellent job as well.
“We are 100 percent doing our job.”
Scholarships totaled nearly $1.9 million this year, down only about $200,000 from last year’s total, but Rhodes said there were 39 fewer graduates this year than last.
With a goal of getting all students involved in school activities, he said, the middle school and junior high each have 40 clubs of varying interests for students to join, and the high school has more than 65.
“The best opportunity for a kid to succeed is to get them involved … and help them find their niche,” said Rhodes.
Bonds may be sold
Following a presentation by Cameron Thatcher and David Tiffin of Huntington Securities, trustees approved a bond parameter order that will allow for the sale of bonds to begin the construction process of some new campuses and modifications to the existing campuses.
The board also approved the use of a construction manager at-risk delivery method for the construction of a new junior high, which was approved by voters in the May 6 General Election, as were additions to the high school and a second elementary school.
The ratification of surveys for all three of those projects were approved by trustees at a total of $62,175.
ESSER funds approved
A public hearing regarding Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) federal funds was held at the meeting, providing the public with an opportunity to express ideas addressing student-learning loss related to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, no one addressed the board.
Needville ISD first received ESSER funds in 2021, when $229,323 in federal funds were allocated, 20 percent of which must be used to address student-learning loss.
The deadline to use those funds was Sept. 30, 2022.
A little more than $1 million was awarded in 2022, with a Sept. 30, 2023 deadline for use.
In this third and final year of the ESSER program, NISD will receive about $2.3 million that must be used by Sept. 30, 2024.
Public hearings are required each year, as is a vote by trustees, who were unanimous in accepting the funds.
The board also approved: renewal of NISD’s property, auto, and school liability coverages with Texas Association of School Boards for a total of $871,090 for the 2023-2024 school year; renewal of its depository contract with Prosperity Bank, with the interest rate increasing from .20 percent to 1.25 percent for the 2023-2025 biennium; and the employee benefits package for the 2023-2024 school year, providing several choices for health care coverage.
There will be no board meeting in July. The next meeting begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, in the NISD administration building.
