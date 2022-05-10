Needville High School graduating seniors were thrilled that Senior Signing Day is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The seniors boarded buses the morning of Friday, May 6, to go to the elementary and middle schools, where they were welcomed with screams of delight. All students at each of the two campuses lined the halls as “Pomp and Circumstance” played over the sound system, and gave the seniors high fives and fist bumps. Once they finished at both campuses, the graduates returned to the high school, where they went to the gym and were greeted with cake, punch, a huge balloon arch with “2022” and a large banner each senior signed. As Principal Steve Adamson called the names of each college, graduates who will be attending those schools gathered under the arch to have their pictures taken.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Trending
Articles
- Lady Falcons dethrone Barbers Hill to advance to round 3
- Playoff preview: Foster faces reigning 5A champions Barbers Hill
- Police arrest 3 suspected gang members allegedly involved in assault at park
- Rangers take win streak into game against the Yankees
- Cops: Gang pistol-whips 2 men at park
- Officials: Texas woman killed husband over other woman
- Needville can't keep pace with Lady Greyhounds
- Foster water polo seeks gold in final TISCA tournament
- 4 Blue Jays punch ticket to Austin
- Fort Bend softball area playoff pairings
Images
Collections
- Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Killeen
- Best duos in San Antonio Spurs history
- Fulshear earns bi-district win over Houston Austin
- Chargers earn a bi-district playoff win
- Lady Falcons earn a bi-district win
- Falcons shutout Houston Northside
- George Ranch earns a win over Clements
- Lady Falcons knock off the reigning state champions
- Longhorns hold off Vikings to close the regular season
- Ridge Point goes down swinging against Seven Lakes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.