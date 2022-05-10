Needville High School graduating seniors were thrilled that Senior Signing Day is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The seniors boarded buses the morning of Friday, May 6, to go to the elementary and middle schools, where they were welcomed with screams of delight. All students at each of the two campuses lined the halls as “Pomp and Circumstance” played over the sound system, and gave the seniors high fives and fist bumps. Once they finished at both campuses, the graduates returned to the high school, where they went to the gym and were greeted with cake, punch, a huge balloon arch with “2022” and a large banner each senior signed. As Principal Steve Adamson called the names of each college, graduates who will be attending those schools gathered under the arch to have their pictures taken.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription