For only the second time in the past 25 years, a Needville High School student has been named a National Merit Scholarship finalist.
Senior Asher Watson, 18, was notified he was a semifinalist in September, and only recently received word of his standing as a finalist for the famed award.
“The semifinalist standing is solely based on your PSAT scores,” he explained. “They take a certain number of the top PSAT scores in each state, and those kids are designated as semifinalists. From there, you have to complete a separate application to be designated as a finalist.”
That application includes an essay, and Watson chose to write his about perseverance in the face of setbacks he experienced when trying out for Needville High School’s soccer team. He also listed his extracurricular activities, awards and other information.
“I tried out for the soccer teams five times,” he said with a laugh. “I really wanted to play soccer, so I just kept working for it and eventually I guess it worked out. I didn’t even make the team ’til my junior year, but I’m glad I’m playing. I do enjoy it. So, I decided to write my essay about persistence and not giving up. If you keep working for something long enough, you’ll get it in the end.”
Needville High School counselor Valerie Orsak described Watson as “a phenomenal student” and said, “He works hard and is very deserving of this prestigious award and recognition. He has a bright future ahead of him.”
In addition to National Merit Finalist scholarships, numerous colleges and corporations associated with the National Merit Scholarship Corporation award scholarships of their own, based on students’ finalist standings.
Approximately 50,000 high school students apply for National Merit scholarships each year, with some 16,000 semi-finalists and 15,000 finalists named.
Of the elite group of finalists, only about 7,500 will be named National Merit Scholars.
“The announcements of winners can be made any time from March to mid-June, depending on which colleges you have applied to,” Watson explained.
“We at Needville High School are very proud of Asher Watson for being selected as a National Merit Scholar Finalist,” said Principal Steve Adamson. “This is such a huge accomplishment for him.”
With a goal of becoming a zoological researcher, Watson plans to attend Texas A&M University, majoring in zoology.
In the meantime, he has been at the top of his graduating class since his freshman year, admitting the title of valedictorian has been “a bit of a goal” of his for quite some time.
“It wasn’t like, ‘This is something that has to happen,’ but I just did my best in my classes and here we are,” he said.
Watson and his family moved to the Needville area from Sugar Land when he entered junior high.
“We wanted to get out of the big city and just wanted some land,” he said. “I like it better here. I feel like I have connected to more people here, as well as the school itself. I feel less stressed here than I did in town. It’s just so much nicer for me to be out here.”
He has three siblings in NISD as well: sister Taylor in eighth grade at the junior high; brother Kellen in fourth grade at the middle school; and sister Kennady in first grade at the elementary campus. Their proud parents are Jason and Christine Watson.
A four-year art student at Needville High School, Asher Watson’s talent has earned him a gold medal from the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Art Contest each of the past three years.
He serves as team leader for the school’s Computer Science UIL team and participates in UIL Science contests as well.
Watson recently earned the coveted title of Eagle Scout and is a volunteer at the Brazos Bend State Park Nature Center, which he thoroughly enjoys.
“I get to hold the little alligators and snakes and talk to people about them,” he said.
Watson will miss his volunteer work at the park when he heads to college, but is looking forward to earning his degree in zoology and getting back to working with animals as soon as possible.
“For now,” he said, “there’s nothing else I can do with the application for a National Merit Scholarship, so I’m just hoping and praying it comes my way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.