Needville High School One-Act Play advances

Blue Jay Stage Company at Needville High School hosted the UIL District One-Act Play competition on March 11 and the Bi-District contest five days later.
Needville’s Theatre Arts students advanced from both events and are now preparing for Area competition on the 29th at Comal ISD’s Canyon High School.
Theater arts students from Bay City and Stafford high schools are also advancing to the Area contest.
Needville High School students who won individual awards at the Bi-District level are: junior Kaitlyn Kostelnik, Best Performer; sophomore Hunter Aguilar and junior Gabriel Ellis, Honorable Mention All-Star Cast; junior Alexis Lemus, All-Star Technician; and junior Cait Leister, Best Overall Technician.
The Best Technical Crew Award was presented to Needville as well.
At the District Contest, Kostelnik and sophomore Sydney Jeske received All-Star Cast awards, Ellis earned an Honorable Mention All-Star Cast Award, and senior Alex Cuellar received an All-Star Technician Award.
Blue Jay Stage Company’s one-act play is titled “Wit” and follows the story of Dr. Vivian Bearing, a literature professor who is diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer.
The cast and crew are only two steps away from advancing to state competition.
“If we win at Area, we’ll go to Region in Corpus Christi, and then State, which is usually in Round Rock,” said Director Curtis Barber. “But for now, we are focused on Area and are very excited to have made it this far. We are working hard and I am so proud of all our Theatre Arts members.”
