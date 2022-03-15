Needville FFA horse judging team places first at Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo

The Needville FFA Horse Judging Team from Needville High School won first place at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLSR), beating out 141 other teams from the greater Houston area.
Needville’s team is comprised of juniors Tristen Drury, Treylyn Hancock and Kaylynn Martin, and sophomore Chiara Fischer. Sponsor is ag teacher Marc Hackstedt and coach is Michelle Hancock.
In addition to their impressive team win, Hancock placed fourth, Drury took 10th place, and Fischer was 16th place from among the 469 competitors in the individual category.
Only a few days before their big HLSR win, the team captured first place at the Katy FFA Horse Judging Competition, where Fischer won the top prize for individual judging.
“Two of our girls, Treylynn and Chiara, went to state in horse-judging in Lubbock, where they placed ninth in the state,” said Coach Hancock.
Upcoming events for Needville’s team during the next couple of weeks include the Texas A&M Horse Judging Clinic, Stephen F. Austin State University Horse Judging Competition, and Texas A&M University Area FFA Career Development Events Horse Judging Competition.
“At the Houston Livestock Show, we also had a team of two freshmen Needville FFA members who competed and helped another FFA member from Angleton FFA, inviting her to join their team because Angleton didn’t have a team for her to judge with,” said Coach Hancock. “Our girls did a great job judging, with Lauryn Bromonsky placing 18th and Ally Morphis placing 35th.”
The volunteer coach described the HLSR as “a huge show” and said Needville FFA Horse-Judging Team members “are always working to make their skills better. The girls take it upon themselves to go to contests and shows with a goal of making it to state as a team this year.”
At the HLSR, the team had eight classes to judge as if they were professionals.
Three classes were based on a horse’s conformation, or how well it is built. In the five riding classes, they scored specific maneuvers and the horse’s movements.
“I do horse judging because it’s another way to be involved with horses,” said Treylynn Hancock. “It helps me, as a rider, become more aware of what a professional judge would like to see. Horse judging also helps me to develop my communication skills and various other skills I will need in a career. It has also given me many friends from all over the state who share the same passion that I do.”
Drury agreed.
“I enjoy the community and friendships that I have gained through the team. I also love the wealth of knowledge that I learn in a career field I’m passionate about,” she said. “It has helped me to grow in my understanding of horses, in addition to improving my public speaking and providing many scholarship opportunities.”
Like her fellow juniors, first-year team member Martin said she is grateful to call her teammates friends and said they push each other to do their very best each time they participate in a competition.
“They were so welcoming to me when I joined the team and helped me figure everything out to get the best scores possible,” she said. “I have never met a group of girls who are so determined.”
Martin has been around horses all her life and said she joined the team to improve her riding skills.
“I have been riding for 14 years and I wanted to get a closer look into how the horses are judged and what they are looking for. Horse judging isn’t just about how the horses go around or who has the best conformation, but it’s about understanding each and every little movement they take and being able to pick apart each maneuver,” she said. “This year we have come a long way and can’t wait to see where we go next.”
The opportunity to learn exactly what horse judging is all about is what Fischer enjoys and what drew her to the team.
“It’s so rewarding, as even though we don’t always win, I still feel like we can always go home knowing we had a great time,” she said. “Horse judging has taught me just how important it is to work together as a team and to always stay positive, though I think the very best part about horse judging is all the horses I get to see.”
The girls’ sponsor and coach each said they are “extremely proud” of the work ethic of each team member, as they spend an hour and a half every Tuesday reviewing videos of contests they have judged and clarifying why they placed the horses the way they did.
“So, they really are becoming proficient and giving good, intelligent answers and really standing up for what they believe. They are very dedicated,” said Coach Hancock. “I’m thankful for them and also very thankful for Mr. Hackstedt because, while I’m just a volunteer coach, he is the one who makes sure they get down the road and have what they for the contests. He’s a wonderful teacher and a wonderful sponsor for then.
Hackstedt returned the compliment and said he and the entire school are “very proud of all the members of the horse-judging team. They did an excellent job of representing Needville ISD and our FFA chapter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.