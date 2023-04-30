For the first time ever, two Needville High School students won Best of Show honors in the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo (HLSR) Art Contest.
Junior Gabriel Pardo won 3-D Premium Best of Show for his clay sculpture titled “Runaway.”
The three-dimensional sculpture features a cowboy on his horse, attempting to stop a runaway horse.
Senior Ella Victery won Best of Show for her colored drawing titled “Reminiscence,” which portrays a young lady hugging her horse.
Both students study under art teacher Jimmie Amox, who is retiring this year, and both agree they will miss him a great deal.
“I better see you entering both the sculpture and drawing categories next year,” Amox told Pardo, who will be a senior come fall.
Victery is graduating next month.
While both teens will have a summer packed with fun, Pardo will spend part of his returning to the Western Art Academy at Schreiner University in Kerrville.
An HLSR Best of Show win last year resulted in his attending the annual four-week academy last summer as well.
The program provides advanced art instruction designed specifically for talented high school students, providing one-on-one instruction in painting and sculpting from well-known, professional artists.
Focusing on western heritage and classic art principles, the academy encourages students to display their individual creativity. All art supplies are provided, as are as housing, meals, tuition and field trips.
Pardo said his experience there last summer was amazing, and he’s anxious to return in a couple of months.
“I learned so much,” he said.
Despite being a natural-born artist, Pardo plans to enter the computer science field.
Pardo and Victery give Amox a great deal of credit for all they have learned about art, and two of their fellow winning classmates agree.
Senior Carmen Peralta won a Gold Medal for her colored drawing titled “Equestrianism,” which portrays two equestrian drill team members performing in a rodeo arena as the crowd watches.
Sophomore Rogello Rodriguez also won a Gold Medal for his colored drawing titled “Autumn’s Cat is Full.” The colorful entry features an orange-and-white cat making itself comfortable on a pair of cowboy boots.
Needville Junior High eighth-grade student Kaleb Craig won Best of Show in the Junior High Class of the HLSR Art Contest.
His pencil work is titled “Tractor on the Farm” and pictures a tractor with front-end loader parked by a barbed-wire fence, near a large tree. His art teacher is Amanda Mahler.
Lenya Fischer, a sixth-grade student at Needville Middle School, is a Gold Medal winner in the Junior High Class of the HLSR Art Contest.
Her colored pencil entry titled “Horse and Cow Dogs” shows one dog on its hind legs, playing with a horse, and another dog laid across the saddle. Fischer’s art teacher is Tiffany Gobar.
Needville Elementary School third-grader Aubree Ortiz is a Best of Show winner in the Elementary Class of the HLSR Art Contest.
Her watercolor and acrylic entry is titled “Night Sky at the Window” and features silhouetted mountains in the foreground with a purple-and-blue sky filled with stars. Ortiz’s teacher is Summer Engel.
Needville Elementary School first-grader Hanna Aguilar is a Gold Medal winner in the Elementary Class of the HLSR Art Contest.
Her crayon entry titled “Life on the Farm” features a red barn, windmill and a barnyard filled with animals. Her teacher is Makayla Hobbs.
