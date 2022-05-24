Needville High School graduating seniors were thrilled that Senior Signing Day is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The seniors boarded buses the morning of Friday, May 6, to go to the elementary and middle schools, where they were welcomed with screams of delight. All students at each of the two campuses lined the halls as “Pomp and Circumstance” played over the sound system, and gave the seniors high fives and fist bumps. Once they finished at both campuses, the graduates returned to the high school, where they went to the gym and were greeted with cake, punch, a huge balloon arch with “2022” and a large banner each senior signed. As Principal Steve Adamson called the names of each college, graduates who will be attending those schools gathered under the arch to have their pictures taken.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Trending
Articles
- Abbott endorses Stephenson's opponent in May 24 run-off election
- Elton John doc ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ lands at Disney
- Cardinals C Yadier Molina placed on bereavement list
- Man pleads guilty to accidental death of teenage drinking buddy
- East Bernard qualifies for state 7-on-7 at first Brazos SQT
- Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help in Locating Missing Person
- Former Deputy Constable pleads guilty to tampering with evidence
- Texas Woman Sues Austin Hotel in Sexual Assault Case
- Playoff preview: Needville baseball, EB softball face tough challenges
- Fred Hartman
Images
Collections
- 5 nights of celebration
- 2022 Lamar Consolidated HS Commencement
- Best Bob Dylan albums of all time
- 2022 Fulshear High School commencement
- What declining college enrollment means for the future of higher education
- Fulshear, George Ranch golfers compete at state
- Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Brownsville metro area
- Blue Jays fall to Sweeny on the round
- Fort Worth weekly real estate update
- Best duos in Dallas Wings history
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.