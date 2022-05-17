Calvary Episcopal Preparatory’s Drama Club presented their seventh annual musical performance this past weekend.
Moana, Jr. featured amazing costume, sets, vocals, and production numbers.
Directed by Ms. Lauren Rios and Co-Directed by Ms. Jenny Jones, this all-volunteer endeavor of parents and teachers come together to create a one-of-a-kind school-based production.
Students in Kindergarten-12th grade auditioned and prepared for this musical and awed their audience. Calvary Episcopal performances have a student managed tech crew, which oversee set changes, lights, and music queues. Meanwhile, on stage, students met the challenge of telling Moana’s journey. Students are already looking forward to next year’s production!
