Great food and generous people made Saturday night's The Lamar Educational Awards Foundation (L.E.A.F)f undraiser a sumptuous success. Hundreds of movers and shakers throughout the region attended the glitzy affair at Texas Safari Ranch in way-out Richmond. For a small admission fee, visitors could sample fare from more than two dozens cooking teams — all made up of men. A spirited live auction and talented jazz band provided entertainment. LEAF's annual fundraiser will provide funds beyond the normal operating budget for educational programs and activities for students.

