Great food and generous people made Saturday night's The Lamar Educational Awards Foundation (L.E.A.F)f undraiser a sumptuous success. Hundreds of movers and shakers throughout the region attended the glitzy affair at Texas Safari Ranch in way-out Richmond. For a small admission fee, visitors could sample fare from more than two dozens cooking teams — all made up of men. A spirited live auction and talented jazz band provided entertainment. LEAF's annual fundraiser will provide funds beyond the normal operating budget for educational programs and activities for students.
Men Who Cook
Scott Reese Willey
