Rosenberg — After a brief hiatus, L.E.A.F. (Lamar Educational Awards Foundation) could not be more excited to announce that in 2022, Men Who Cook is Back! Dust off those dancing shoes and join us on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. at Safari Texas- Infinity Ballroom, 11627 FM 1464, Richmond, Texas 77407. Enjoy the musical talents of Ken Mondshine and the Brotherhood Band, the culinary creations of Lamar Consolidated Independent School District’s community and district staff, as well as the silent and live auction hosted by its campuses. To add a little competitive flare this year, guests will be the judges of the “Bite of the Night” contest where they will get to vote for their favorite savory & sweet treat.
Men Who Cook is one of L.E.A.F.’s major fundraisers and its success depends on the wonderful community members who so graciously volunteer their time to prepare their favorite dishes to be enjoyed by the many guests that attend this fun and tasty event!
“Like many other non-profit organizations, L.E.A.F. has been hit hard by Covid-19. It is our goal to ensure that Men Who Cook 2022 draws the same excitement and enthusiasm from the community as it has in years past, so the foundation can return to a level of grant-giving that our teachers and students deserve. I’m certain that LEAF can achieve this goal with the help of wonderful “Celebrity Chefs” such as you!” stated Charles A. "Chip" Sutton, President of the L.E.A.F. Board of Directors.
Thanks to the support of our community, its business, and numerous other community members, L.E.A.F. has been able to fund, since its founding in 2001, over $4.6 million in new and exciting educational programs for the students of Lamar CISD. The foundation’s goal is to continue to grow that number as Lamar CISD continues to be one of the fastest-growing districts in the state.
If you are interested in being a “Celebrity Chef” for the 2022 Men Who Cook event, please fill out and submit the Jotform link: https://form.jotform.com/212993337782164
L.E.A.F.’s Board of Directors, hopes it can add your organization to its list of underwriters. Your continued partnership has made a difference in the educational opportunities for the students and teachers of Lamar CISD. For all event information, including sponsorship opportunities, as well as those interested in being one of our “Celebrity Chefs,” please click the appropriate link below.
To purchase online scan the QR codes or go to https://www.givergy.us/leafgrants. The Silent auction will be online & in person and the raffle includes being the Superintendent for the day.
Established in 2000 to benefit the students of Lamar CISD, this 501(c)(3) non-profit organization is governed by a volunteer board of directors that includes local business, industry, and community leaders. The Foundation will provide funds beyond the normal operating budget for educational programs and activities for students and staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.