Needville Middle School held its annual Medieval Day on Friday, where the sixth-grade social studies students are immersed in the culture of that time, complete with a room transformed into a castle filled with serfs, jesters, kings and much more.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Trending
Articles
- Rosenberg animal control and shelter director resigns
- Rosenberg citywide garage sale is Saturday
- Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Richmond Man Charged with Murder
- Fort Bend area softball bi-district playoff pairings
- Burks' blast lifts George Ranch to area round
- George invites Disney to Fort Bend County as ‘Don’t Say Gay feud’ wages
- Fort Bend County Judge KP George Host Ramadan Celebration Emphasizes Fort Bend County’s Diverse Residents
- Quilt show coming to fairgrounds April 29
- Sugar Land businessman pays $261,270 restitution to CARES Act
- Area athletic trainer jumps into action when Boling pitcher's heart stops
Images
Collections
- Longhorns rally to beat Katy Tompkins
- Easter egg hunting in Pecan Grove
- FBISD, LCISD compete on the track
- Lady Mustangs' comeback comes up short against Fulshear
- Timeline of Jewish history in the US
- Lady Falcons shut out Kempner
- Metros where people in Killeen are getting new jobs
- Fort Bend athletes on the run
- History of affirmative action in higher education
- She’s Living for Love! These are Madonna's MOST IMPORTANT romances...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.