BY SCOTT REESE WILLEY
ROSENBERG — The Magnolia Bulldogs rebounded from its 53-50 loss to Fulshear last week to overwhelm the Terry Rangers 42-14 on Friday before a homecoming crowd at Traylor Stadium.
The loss drops Terry to 2-2 in District 5A-1 Region 3 District 10 for the season.
The Rangers kick off district competition on Friday against Fulshear, which had a bye week last week.
Magnolia seemingly moved down field at will against the Rangers on Friday.
The Bulldogs’ defense stymied Terry all evening.
The ‘Dogs scored on their first possession of the evening on drive that began on the Magnolia 37 and ended 12 plays later on a three-yard TD pass with 5:22 remaining in the first quarter.
The Rangers threw an interception at the Bulldogs’ 25 to end its second possession of the game.
Magnolia capitalized on the interception to score its second touchdown on a 30-yard TD pass on fourth down with 11 minutes remaining in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs’ defense forced a turnover on downs four plays later and Magnolia drove down field from its own 35 to score its third TD on 10 yard run with 7:15 remaining in the half.
Terry was forced to punt minutes later but the Rangers got the ball back when deep back senior Hammed Masha scooped up a Bulldogs’ fumble at the Terry 7 yard line.
Unfortunately for Terry, the ‘Dogs’ defense held strong and forced another punt from the Rangers’ 15 and landing at the Rangers’ 30.
Magnolia, starting in great field position, scored its fourth TD four plays later with 1:57 remaining in the second quarter on a two yard run.
Magnolia scored on its first possession of the second half after marching down field from its own 37 yard line. The nine-play drive was capped by a TD pass from 20 yards out. The extra point attempt was good and the Bulldogs led 35-09:48 remaining in the third quarter.
Terry’s offense was forced to punt on its first possession of the third period.
The Rangers got a break when a Magnolia player accidentally touched the punt and the ball was picked up by Terry senior Antonio Rauda at the Magnolia 38.
Terry senior quarterback Jason Cruz took advantage of the excellent field position to move his team to the Bulldogs’ 14 yard line where he called his own number and scampered across the goal line to cap the seven-play drive. The two-point conversion, a running play, failed and Magnolia led 35-7 with 4:51 remaining in the third period. Running backs Marcus Townsend, a junior, and Marvin Thomas, a senior, helped Terry capitalize on the excellent field position.
The Rangers’ defense forced Magnolia to punt the ball away for the first time in the game on the Bulldogs’ next possession. A shoestring tackle by junior defensive lineman Cameron Lewis along with great pass coverage aided in the turnover on downs.
Terry’s offense continued to sputter as the third quarter ended and turned the ball over six plays later on a failed pass play from the Rangers’ 33 yard line.
The ‘Dogs capitalized on the great field position to score their sixth TD of the evening five plays later on a quarterback keeper up the middle from 11 yards out. The extra point attempt gave Magnolia a commanding 42-6 lead.
Terry started its next possession at its own 30 yard line and drove down field to score its second and final TD of the evening on a 24-yard scramble up the middle by Thomas with 7:25 remaining in the game. The two-point conversion, a pass play around the right end by Townsend was successful.
Cruz completed eight of 17 pass attempts and had one interception. He carried the ball eight times for 50 yards and one TD.
Thomas had one reception and carried the ball 14 times for 100 yards. Townsend carried the ball 11 times for 59 yards. Wide receiver Trumaine Mitchell, a senior, caught five passes for 17 yards and teammate Cameron Wilson, a senior, caught two passes for 15 yards.
