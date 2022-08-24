Kill point

The Terry High School varsity volleyball team lost three straight games to Galveston Ball on Tuesday, but Lady Rangers head coach Jene Vanderbilt said she saw the girls grow as a squad.
The Lady Rangers fell 25-16, 25, xx and 25-xx.
“I saw a lot of improvements in both offense and defense,” she said after the best-of-five match up at Ranger gymnasium.
“I saw a lot of good playing offensively, up at the net, and a lot of good playing defensively,” she explained.
‘Most of our problems are due to the fact that we have young players. We have no seniors this year. The (girls) don’t have much varsity experience.”
Only four of the Lady Rangers are juniors: Aniya Perez, Adriana Guerrero, Madi Monroy and Kaylan Stewart. Three are sophomores: Lexi Guerrero, Hayley Lemmon and Desiree Richardson. the rest are freshman: Destiny Mungia, Anaiya Fahie, Jae Bradshaw and Alexis Chavez.
But the varsity squad is improving each game, she added.
“We’re communicating with each other better every time we go out on court,” she said.
Vanderbilt said she is optimistic the young players will be ready to compete when district competition rolls around next month.
Richardson led the Lady Rangers in kills Tuesday, followed by Fahie. Richardson teamed up with Fahie, Chavez, Stewart, Monroy at the net to block a good many of Ball’s returns.
Also turning in good performances at the net were Lexi Guerrero and Adriana Guerrero.
Monroy and Adriana Guerrero, sophomore Hayley Lemmon, and Mungia each recorded numerous digs, sets and returns to keep each game close.
Perez and Bradshaw also contributed in the back court.
Lexi Guerrero, Monroy and Fahie all enjoyed success at serving.
The Lady Rangers travel to Brookshire on Friday for a non-district game. The match begins at 2 p.m.
Terry starts district competition on Sept. 16 against Fort Bend Kempner.
Seven Lakes 3, George Ranch 1
The George Ranch Longhorns dropped its second straight match after three out of four against Seven Lakes on Tuesday.
The Lady Spartans had great offensive performances with three players earning at least 10 kills in the four sets.
George Ranch’s offense relied heavily on sophomore Sydney Bryant who earned 20 of the team’s 38 kills.
The Longhorns were also effective at the net with 16 blocks with Stefani Ayiteyfio leading with six.
Seven Lakes took the first set 25-18 then George Ranch tied the match in set two with a 25-20 win.
The Lady Spartan won the next two sets, 25-15 and 26-24.
Riley Steubing led with 24 digs, followed by Hailey Forshee’s 16 and Madison Herrera’s 13.
Herrera also had 15 assists.
George Ranch hopes to return to its winning ways when they travel to Clements Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.