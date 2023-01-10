The Fort Bend Junior Service League (FBJSL) has awarded Community Assistance Fund (CAF) grants to the Girl Scout San Jacinto Council (GSSJC) and San Jose Clinic.
GSSJC has been awarded $5,000 to help provide at-risk girls in Fort Bend County with financial assistance to participate in the GSSJC programs. GSSJC is a program for girls K-12 that encourages girls to discover themselves, connect with others, and put communities at the heart of their local services to make the world a better place.
San Jose Clinic has been awarded $5,000 to purchase vaccines for the Fort Bend County Clinic to immunize adults against pneumonia. San Jose Clinic is the only multi-disciplinary clinic in the area that exclusively serves uninsured, low-income residents.
The Fort Bend Junior Service League (FBJSL) is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and to improving the Fort Bend County community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Our purpose is exclusively educational and charitable as well as providing an atmosphere of friendliness, goodwill and camaraderie for all members.
Proceeds from various events and fundraisers have made it possible for FBJSL to donate more than $4.8 million to non-profit agencies in the Fort Bend community since its inception in 2001.
