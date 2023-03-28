A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 15 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Each one of the below defendants has the right to an attorney and a trial by a jury of their peers.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Dale Arthur Rice, indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second-degree felony, Aug. 5, 2016, Judge Surendran Pattel
Armando Buitron Jr., aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, Feb. 21, 2019, Judge Chad Bridges.
Stephen Pena, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Oct. 21, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Saeyd Mounir Osman, indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second-degree felony, Oct. 28, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Ben Joseph Aquino, invasive visual recording in a bathroom or dressing room, a state-jail felony, Oct. 4, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Matthew Alan Canale, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a first-degree felony, Dec. 3, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Matthew Alan Canale, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Dec. 3, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Abel Rodriguez, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Dec. 6, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Anthony Stuart, arson, a second-degree felony, Nov. 2, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Paul Stanley Mannie, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Dec. 18, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Robert Delone Scott, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Dec. 18, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Daniel Elijah Luckett, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Dec. 20, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Mark Tamez, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, an unspecified felony, Jan. 12, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Mark Tamez, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a first-degree felony, Jan. 12, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Matthew Tamez, Mark Tamez, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 or 2-A, between 4 grams and 400 grams, a first-degree felony, Jan. 12, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Matthew Tamez, possession of marijuana, between 5-50 pounds, a third-degree felony, Jan. 12, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Ruben Lopez, assaulting a family member, member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, Jan. 17,2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Marla Brown, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Jan. 21, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
