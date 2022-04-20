A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 16 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Juan Manuel Ramirez III, deadly conduct by discharging a firearm (in someone’s direction), a third-degree felony, Jan. 13, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Luis Carlos Varquez-Borunda, aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, Jan. 20, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Prince Ivery, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, Jan. 28, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Pharoah Bloodsaw, aggravated Robbery, a first-degree felony, Jan. 19, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Frank J. Savage Jr., assaulting a family member or member of the household by impeding breathing or circulation, a third-degree felony, Feb. 15, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Tomiwa Aderinoye, assaulting a family member or member of the household by impeding breathing or circulation, a third-degree felony, March 9, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Rolando Lozano, fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information, items numbering less than five, a state-jail felony, March 17, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Edgar Moreno, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, March 17, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Joshua Jose Angel, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, March 26, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Jalen Xavier Dargin, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, March 26, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Mario Lamar Oden Jr., theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, March 26, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Juan Perdomo, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, March 31, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Bradley Jason McLurd, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Jan. 22, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Britney Danielle Ledesma, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, a state-jail felony, March 19, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Mark Alan Witten, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more convictions of a similar offense, a state-jail felony, March 26, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
