“A Happy Holiday Reunion” marks the long-awaited return of the Houston Tidelanders acapella barbershop harmony chorus to Needville High School for their Christmas concert.
The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the annual tradition for the past two years, but Needville ISD Choir Director Dr. Rodney Bell said the evening promises to be well worth the wait.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, in the high school auditorium as the Junior Varsity, Varsity Treble, and Varsity Mixed choirs perform during the first half of the show.
After intermission, the Tidelanders will present several Christmas carols and other songs as well. Then the evening will draw to an unforgettable close as the varsity choirs and the Tidelanders sing together.
“That’s always so much fun, not just for us, but for everyone in attendance,” said Bell. “We came up with the ‘Happy Holiday Reunion’ title for the show because we’re celebrating being back together with the incredibly talented Houston Tidelanders.”
For the past 75 years, the Tidelanders have been delighting audiences throughout the greater Houston area with every kind of music from Gospel to Broadway, country to pop; and Bell said the High school choirs plan to present a wide variety of tunes as well.
“Of course, we’ll mostly sing Christmas songs, but there will be plenty of other songs to enjoy,” he said. “And we always enjoy having the audience join us for some Christmas carols. Then there’s our traditional performance of ‘O’ Holy Night’ with former choir members. That will happen just before intermission, and it’s always a favorite with everyone.”
In addition, the sixth-grade choir from Needville Middle school will join the high school choirs to perform “Look at the World,” which Bell said is written for a four-part choir and children.
It’s a beautiful song,” he said. “It’s going to be a memorable evening of music, so we hope everyone joins us for this very happy reunion.”
Reserve seats are $20 and general admission seats are $10. Both are available by emailing Bell at bellr@needvilleisd.com or calling him at 913-484-5891 and leaving a name, contact information and the type and number of tickets requested.
Tickets may be purchased at the door if any remain.
All proceeds from the concert help with expenses such as extra materials, equipment and trips.
