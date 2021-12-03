Terry High School senior Gloria Asabi, 17, has a knack for memorization — and a bit of theater.
Over the past four years she has repeatedly won awards for her memory, specifically, being able to recite all five paragraphs of the FFA creed at competition.
Her skills have earned her a trip to state FFA competition this week.
“It isn’t as easy as it sounds,” said Gloria’s FFA teacher, Katelynn Boyd, who teaches principles of ag science and floral design (hey, flowers are part of agriculture, right?!) “You not only have to recite the creed entirely and correctly, but you have do more than just recite the words. You have to add a little something extra.”
It’s the “something extra” that has helped Gloria bring home FFA banners from competition since her freshman year.
“It’s important to know all the words, recite all five paragraphs exactly as they are written, but you also have to add some emotion, some understanding when you’re doing it. Really, it’s a performance,” she explained.
Gloria earned a first-place banner in junior FFA creed recitation in Area 3 competition her freshman year and a first-place banner in prepared public speaking.
She finished second in junior chapter conducting the same year.
As a senior, she earned a third-place banner in senior creed recitation competition at the district level and a second-place banner in senior creed recitation at Area 3 competition at the area level.
Gloria said she practices the creed about an hour each day.
She is believed to be the first Terry FFA student ever to advance to state competition in creed speaking.
“It’s exciting,” she said. “I’m going to do my best to bring home a first-place banner for Terry High School.”
So how hard is it to remember the five paragraphs of the creed?
Try it and see:
The FFA Creed
I believe in the future of agriculture, with a faith born not of words but of deeds — achievements won by the present and past generations of agriculturists; in the promise of better days through better ways, even as the better things we now enjoy have come to us from the struggles of former years.
I believe that to live and work on a good farm, or to be engaged in other agricultural pursuits, is pleasant as well as challenging; for I know the joys and discomforts of agricultural life and hold an inborn fondness for those associations which, even in hours of discouragement, I cannot deny.
I believe in leadership from ourselves and respect from others. I believe in my own ability to work efficiently and think clearly, with such knowledge and skill as I can secure, and in the ability of progressive agriculturists to serve our own and the public interest in producing and marketing the product of our toil.
I believe in less dependence on begging and more power in bargaining; in the life abundant and enough honest wealth to help make it so–for others as well as myself; in less need for charity and more of it when needed; in being happy myself and playing square with those whose happiness depends upon me.
I believe that American agriculture can and will hold true to the best traditions of our national life and that I can exert an influence in my home and community which will stand solid for my part in that inspiring task.
