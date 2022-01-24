The Needville ISD school board adopted its 2021-22 calendar and scheduled a board election at its most recent meeting.
Students’ first day of class for the school year is set for Aug. 22, with graduation May 19 and the last day of school May 25.
Major holidays include Thanksgiving Break Nov. 21-25, Christmas Break Dec. 19 through Jan. 2, and Spring Break March 13-17.
Trustees also adopted an order to call the May 7 election for two seats on the board and approved contracts with the city of Needville and Fort Bend County to hold the election jointly.
Position 1 is currently held by John West and Position 2 is Scott Valchar.
The first day to file for a place on the ballot was Jan. 19 and the deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18. Valchar is the only candidate to file so far.
Early voting begins Monday, April 25, at various locations throughout the county. The last day to vote early is Monday, May 3.
On Election Day, Needville voters may only cast ballots at county’s Road and Bridge Department located at 3743 School St. in Needville.
The financial audit for 2020-2021 was present by Robert Belt of Belt Harris Pechacek, who joined the mtg via Zoom and reported NISD received an unqualified opinion, which is the highest rating awarded for an audit.
“Fund balance is the primary indicator of the health of a governmental entity,” he said, adding NISD “is in excellent shape … with a major increase” of more than $3 million to its fund balance for the 2020-2021 school year compared to the previous year.
He said revenues in the general fund grew as a result of increases in assessed property values, foundation school program revenue, and a contribution related to a school value limitation agreement.
Trustees approved the audit and the rehiring of Belt Harris Pechacek for the 2021-2022 audit.
They also approved two budget amendments, the first of which was the transfer of $500,000 from fund balance and decreased projected property taxes revenue from the debt service fund to the general operating fund. The second was $1.65 million to cover turfing and renovations to the field at Blue Jay Stadium, which trustees approved in November in an effort to keep athletes safer.
District of Innovation begins
The process of NISD becoming a District of Innovation (DOI) was begun with a public hearing on the matter and approval of a resolution.
Superintendent Curtis Rhodes explained the concept was passed by the House in 2015 and gives public schools some of the flexibilities enjoyed by private schools.
To qualify, a public school district must receive a rating of C or above from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and follow the process, which includes the formation of a committee and the development of a plan to move forward.
Rhodes said the NISD’s consistent A rating reflects its dedication to quality staff and education, which it will continue to maintain.
He said a committee has already been formed and a plan is being drawn up to provide a comprehensive educational program that focuses on innovative curriculum and instructional methods, parental and community involvement, sustainable program funding, accountability and assessment measures that exceed state and federal requirements, and much more.
Once the plan is completed and posted on the district’s Web site for 30 says, it will be sent to the TEA commissioner with a letter of intent to adopt.
Following another public hearing and approval by trustees, the plan will take effect for five years.
Rhodes said school districts find the DOI designation particularly helpful when it comes to calendar issues.
“It’ll just make it a lot better all the way around. We need to step into the ranks of DOI,” he said, adding more than 900 of the approximately 1,200 public school districts in Texas are DOI members.
Overviews, gifts presented
In honor of January as School Board Recognition Month in Texas, trustees and those in attendance at their meeting were treated to a meal provided by Claycomb Architects in appreciation for their work with the district on recent construction programs and planning for future projects.
Claycomb representatives Richard Crump and Brian DonCarlos were on hand to thank trustees for their dedication to the staff and students of NISD.
Board members were also presented with gifts from each of the four NISD campuses and thanked for their service by administrators.
In a public hearing required by the Texas Education Code, Assistant Superintendent Beth Briscoe reviewed the 2020-21 Texas Academic Performance Report, which she explained is the final overview of the 200-21 school year.
Board President Chris Janicek and Trustee Kim Janke asked those in attendance to let any board member know of any Needville resident who may be interested in running for one of three at-large positions on the Wharton County Junior College Board of Trustees.
Janke thanked Rhodes for working with WCJC to make dual-credit courses available for Needville High School students and said it’s important that the district have representation on the junior college’s board.
Following executive session, trustees approved the extension of Rhodes’ contract for one year, to 2027, by a 5-2 vote, with Tim Sbrusch and John West voting against the motion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.