A Girl Scouts sign-up crafts and ice cream party will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Creekside Christian Fellowship, 16628 Texas 36 South in Needville.
Girls and their parents are invited to join in the fun and learn about all the exciting things to do in Girl Scouts.
Nina Williams of Girl Scouts of San Jacinto, which is the branch of Girl Scouts that includes Fort Bend County, said the goal of the meeting is not only to register girls for Scouting, but also to encourage parents to join in the fun so new troops can be formed.
She also said financial is available for anyone who needs assistance with registration.
For additional information, contact Williams via email at nwilliams@sjgs.org or by phone at 832-937-9391.
