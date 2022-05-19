Fulshear High School held its graduation ceremony on Wednesday evening at Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg.
Right at 445 seniors wearing purple robes and caps received their diplomas.
“The wait is finally over, and it is time for the class of 2022 to graduate,” said Fulshear High School Principal Danial Ward, who oversees a campus of 2,129 students.
“You have made it through hurricanes, Covid, and through a very large freshman class that every senior has asked and I quote, ‘Mr. Ward, what is wrong with these freshmen?’ Two things: one, they are freshmen, and two, there is over 650 of them. You were just outnumbered.”
Ward said it seems as though it was only yesterday that the class of 2022 were freshmen, the largest class to ever enter Fulshear High and outnumbered the original 400 that opened Fulshear High School.
“I remember meeting most of you at Charger Camp,” he recalled. “You were excited to come to high school and were ready to make your mark. You have excelled in both academics and extracurricular activities. You have had the best participation in ProGrad and along with your parents have set the record for the most money raised for a ProGrad lock-up (immediately after commencement).”
“Yes, I will stop by and check on everyone tonight, but remember that I must work in the morning to control the freshmen.”
Ward offered the class of 2022 a few words of inspiration.
“I would like to share a quote that I have always used to motivate myself that deals with obtaining your goal or dreams: ‘Success in not final; failure is not fatal; it is the courage to continue that counts — Winston Churchill.’ Students, you are about to leave high school and enter the adult world. Your parents and school have done the best we can to prepare you, but your success is ultimately up to you. Whatever your dream may be, you will be the driving factor to make that dream come true. There is nothing easy about turning a dream into a reality. There will be all kinds of roadblocks along the way. Roadblocks come in many forms, but understand that the biggest obstacle you will face will be failure and self-doubt.”
He cautioned the seniors to not let failure deter them.
“Do not let failure define you,” he said. “Learn from it so you can overcome it the next time. If you get knocked down, get up, dust yourself off and get back in the game of life and Charger On!
“When success occurs, take time to enjoy and celebrate your success and use it to create your next success Then get ready for the next challenge and dream.
“Students, today you are all successful graduates. Take today’s success and use it to create your next success. Many of you do not know or even realize your full potential, but you are now on a path to achieve greatness.”
Ward assured the class of 2022 that their future is wide open and the possibilities endless.
“I leave you with this quote from Margaret Chase Smith: ‘The right way is not always the popular and easy way. Standing for what is right when it is unpopular is a true test of moral character.’ Chargers, always remember that character counts.”
“It has been my honor and privilege to be your principal. You will always have a special place in my heart, and I will never forget the Class of 2022.”
Besides Ward, the entire Lamar Consolidated ISD board of trustees congratulated the seniors and offered words of inspiration, via big-screen TV.
Salutatorian Tristan Gabbard and Valedictorian Kailan Muras also offered words of wisdom and encouragement.
The Fulshear Junior ROTC served as a color guard to kick off the ceremony. Anita Hespanhol, president of the student council, led students, faculty and audience members in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Emerson Clement, president of the National Honor Society, offered opening remarks.
