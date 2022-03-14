Brigitte Echols
With the March 1 Primary Election in the rear-view mirror, focus is turning to the May 7 General Election.
Early voting is set for April 25 through May 3 at numerous locations throughout Fort Bend County, but voters must cast ballots in their assigned precincts on Election Day.
For Needville voters, that location is the county’s Road and Bridge Department located at 3743 School St.
Candidates for Position 1 on the Needville ISD School Board are incumbent John West, who is being challenged by Brigitte Echols, Jim Kocian and Melissa Toon.
Position 2 Trustee Scott Valchar drew no opposition.
Trustees serve three-year terms.
Position 1 hopeful Brigitte Echols
With twin freshmen at Needville High School, Brigitte Echols, 59, said she is excited to launch a campaign for Position 1 on the school board.
“Growing up in Edna, Texas, my family believed that education is key to success,” she said. “They were absolutely right. Educators and parents partnering together from K-12 will result in students reaching their full potential.”
Echols has served as an attorney for Schlumberger since 1996.
Her husband, Esno, is a Needville native and the couple has resided here since they were married 19 years ago.
Her desire to serve Needville ISD, she said, is simple: “I want to give back to my community and encourage other parents to partner with our educators to improve the test scores for the kids.”
Position 1 hopeful Jim Kocian
Former Position 3 Trustee Jim Kocian, 75, said those scores are already the envy of many school districts, but there’s always room for improvement.
“We have one of the very best school districts in the state of Texas as far as I’m concerned,” he said. “Look at our test scores, graduation rate, practically non-existent dropout rate, and the number of our graduates who are college-bound, and you see what kind of school district we have. That kind of excellence trickles down from the top.”
Kocian and his late wife of 53 years, Mary Lou, moved to the Needville area from Alief 45 years ago so their two children could attend NISD.
He quickly became involved in the community, serving 33 years on the school board, 25 of which were as president.
Kocian has owned and operated JK Wallcovering since 1972, and said he wants to return to the board to make sure its overwhelming majority continues to support the superintendent, NISD’s administrators and staff, and its students.
“Our district is growing and we, as a board. need to grow with the district,” he said. “Our students are No. 1; that’s what it’s all about: giving them the best education we can and employing the best people we can employ to educate them.”
Position 1 hopeful Melissa Toon
Like Kocian, Melissa Toon, 41, and her husband Travis moved to the Needville area so their children could attend Needville ISD.
Originally from the Tyler area, Toon and her family moved first to Richmond and then to Needville more than five years ago.
The Toons have been married nearly 20 years and have two daughters, one at the middle school and one at the junior high.
Toon is self-employed, heading the non-profit “Partners for Good” for the past three years.
“I work to get the community involved with local schools and local non-profits,” she explained.
Toon has been in the non-profit arena for about 20 years, and said the next step of running for the school board seemed logical.
“I’m really passionate about the community doing its part to support local schools, so I want to have a seat at the table to offer my perspective and insight, and be a voice for all members of the community,” she said.
Position 1 hopeful John West
Incumbent John West, 53, is a native Texan who has lived in the Needville area for nearly 28 years.
His wife of 26 years, Michelle, is a Needville native whose dad, C.J. “Mo” Mazac, is a longtime coach at the high school. The Wests’ son, Zane, graduated from Needville High School in 2017.
West has been a project manager for Kay Services, Inc. for 12 years and has served on the school board since 2017. He is seeking his third term in office.
“I want to continue serving the school district and the Needville community. I also serve on the Needville Youth Fair Board and it’s just something I want to give back to Needville,” he said. “Just knowing what my son was able to do as he came through the Needville school system and showed in the Needville Youth Fair, it was a definite positive in his life.”
Position 2 Trustee Scott Valchar
Needville native and Position 2 incumbent Scott Valchar, 45, drew no challengers for his seat on the school board.
He has served as a trustee for the past six years and will enter his third term in office.
His wife of 17 years, Heather, is also a Needville native. She graduated from Needville High School in 2000 and he in 1994.
The couple resides in Needville and has one daughter in junior high and another in middle school.
Valchar has worked at Cates Control Systems for 23 years and is principal sales engineer for the company.
“I genuinely care about the students, staff and faculty at NISD and I want to keep Needville’s small-town feel as much as possible while embracing the growth that’s coming,” he said. “I appreciate everybody’s confidence in me and I’ll do the best I can to represent the citizens, the parents and all the people who have an interest in NISD. I’m excited to face the challenges that the next three years will hold for the district.”
