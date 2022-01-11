FORT BEND ISD (January 10, 2022) The FBISD Board of Trustees approved the appointment of Dr. Kwabena Mensah as the District¹s Chief of Schools during its January 10th meeting.
Dr. Mensah currently serves as the assistant superintendent supporting elementary schools. He has also served as a campus administrator at all levels in Austin ISD, Aldine ISD, Fort Bend ISD, Spring ISD, and Katy ISD.
"I'm honored and excited about continuing to work alongside brilliant and dedicated school leaders as we cultivate equitable learning environments for all 78,000-plus students in Fort Bend ISD," Dr. Mensah said.
He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in kinesiology from Rice University, Master of Education degree from The University of Texas at Austin and received his doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Houston.
³Dr. Mensah has done a tremendous job dutifully serving our District for several years,² FBISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck said. ³When it came time to select the best candidate, the most qualified person was right down the hall. I am confident he will continue to do great work in support of the children and staff of Fort Bend ISD.²
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.