Dr. Roosevelt Nivens
The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Education Division will host School Safety with Fort Bend County Superintendents on Friday, August 4, 2023 from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM at the Chamber office.
School Safety for the students, staff, and faculty in Fort Bend County is a priority for Superintendents Dr. Roosevelt Nivens, Lamar Consolidated ISD, Dr. Christie Whitbeck, Fort Bend ISD and Dr. Robert Bostic, Stafford MSD. Moderated by Jim Rice, Education Division Chair, Rice & Gardner Consultants, Inc., learn what they are doing to ensure the safety of all. This event is sponsored by DBR Engineering, Dearborn & Creggs, Jamail & Smith Construction, LP, Pfluger Architects, and VLK Architects.
Registration and sponsorships are now open for Fort Bend Chamber members. Event Sponsor: $500. This includes seating for five (5), company logo on marketing materials and social platforms, and recognition during event. Individual Member Reservation: $25, includes individual reservation at event. Details of upcoming events can be found at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Rebekah Beltran at 281-566-2158 or Rebekah@fortbendcc.org.
The Education Division of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is under the leadership of Chair, Jim Rice, Rice & Gardner Consultants, Inc. The Education Division’s passion is building awareness and connections between the business sector, community leaders, and education. By keeping its members engaged with current events impacting education on a local and national level; the division’s goal is to create opportunities for individuals to invest in education.
About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce
The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is a 5-star accredited and largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has been able, over the last 50 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.
