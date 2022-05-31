Fort Bend County Farm Bureau announces scholarship winners

To help local students achieve their dreams of furthering their education, Fort Bend County Farm Bureau awarded $2,000 in scholarships at their May board meeting.
“We offer these scholarships at a local level to help kids right here in Fort Bend County,” County Farm Bureau President John Cotterell said.
“Since college and vocational educations are getting more expensive, scholarships are one way we invest in our youth and the future of Texas agriculture.”
Keeli Teykl and Layne Meyer of Needville High School received scholarships through Fort Bend County Farm Bureau’s annual scholarship program. Keeli plans to attend Sam Houston State University and study Business Management.
Layne will attend Blinn College in College Station, leading to a Construction Science degree from Texas A&M.
“These young men and women were selected based on their academic, community service and agricultural involvement. We are proud of their commitment to their education and to agriculture. We are confident these students will be successful in their future endeavors,” President Cotterell said.
The $1,000 Fort Bend County Farm Bureau Scholarships are awarded annually to eligible students selected from applications submitted by high school or home school graduating seniors in Fort Bend County.
Applications should be available for 2023 scholarships next February.
