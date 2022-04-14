Fort Bend Christian Academy's Visual Arts program was recently recognized as the 2022 TAPPS 5A Art State Champions. FBCA was also awarded this recognition in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, and now in 2022. Nine years of excellence!
Under the direction of the Director of Fine Arts, Robert Sanders, the program continues to excel and encompasses a wide variety of mediums. At the state level, FBCA students have excelled in drawing – black & white & color, communication design, computer rendered art, painting, printmaking, 2d mixed media, photography black & white & color, sculpture, 2d relief, fashion design, textile arts, jewelry design, applied/industrial design, pottery, ceramics, senior portfolio, art history, on-site drawing seek and sketch – black and white & color, and short film (narrative, documentary, animation).
2021 - 2022 1st Place in TAPPS 5A State
2018 – 2019 1st Place in TAPPS 5A State
2017 – 2018 1st Place in TAPPS 5A State
2016 – 2017 1st Place in TAPPS 5A State
2015 – 2016 2nd Place in TAPPS 4A State
2014 – 2015 1st Place in TAPPS 4A State
2013 – 2014 1st Place in TAPPS 4A State and 1st Place in District
2012 – 2013 1st Place in TAPPS 4A State and 1st Place in District
2011 – 2012 1st Place in TAPPS 4A State and 1st Place in District
2010 – 2011 1st Place in TAPPS 4A State and 1st Place in District
2009 – 2010 2nd Place in TAPPS 4A State and 2nd Place in District
“Our students got out of their comfort zones to essentially develop powerful works of art with a story. Our State Championship continues the legacy of the arts in guiding students to go from the invisible to the visible to capture our 9th State Championship. We are honored to have been a part of their journey to create art because God placed the right students at the right time, so that we could boast in the work of His Hands for this State Championship.”
