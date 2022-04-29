First-place essay

Kathleen Davin
Fourth Grade
Bentley Elementary School
Stephen F. Austin was an incredible empresario known for bringing settlers to Texas.
These settlers are known as the “Old Three Hundred.” They are the main reason Austin is considered Texas’ first successful empresario.
Before Austin Came to Texas
Austin was born on November 3, 1793. He was the son of Moses and Maria Austin. Before Austin came to Texas, he managed a store, served the public as adjutant of a militia battalion, obtained a charter for the Bank of St. Louis, was appointed as circuit judge of the first judicial district of Arkansas, and was a member of the territorial legislature. It was through these many jobs that Austin learned how to manage a government. Little did he know, Austin was destined to do much more.
Becoming an Empresario
Moses Austin began the family’s endeavors in Texas. After his father’s death, Stephen went to Mexico City in January 1823. He finally got Mexico to approve grants for a league and labor for each head of a family that immigrated to Texas. When Austin was 27 years old, he secured the contracts he needed to settle 300 families in Spanish-Texas between the Brazos and the Colorado Rivers. He earned the title of “Empresario,” the title for people who acted as agents in support of immigration.
Stephen F. Austin is largely responsible for settling 900 families over the course of several years.
The Old 300
Austin handpicked a group of 300 settlers to bring to Texas. Many of the “Old Three Hundred” were considered to be of a “better” class. Austin was responsible for the success of these settlers and their ability to maintain good relations with Mexico.
Farmers were put into three groups around San Felipe de Austin, also known as the nucleus of the Old 300. The settlers had to develop their land in two years and make Texas 30 dollars in 6 years or else they would be forced to give up the land. Several families failed at this task. Austin, meanwhile, was responsible for surveying the land, creating an administrative government for the settlers, and even raising a militia, a precursor to the famed Texas Rangers.
Austin could draw on the numerous jobs and experiences he had prior to settling Texas and he was largely successful in laying the foundation for the state we know today.
Austin’s Honor
Austin died on December 27, 1836. He is widely considered a founding father of the state of Texas. It was his vision and his bureaucratic know-how that led to the success of the settlers.
Austin had overcome sickness, issues with slavery, conflicts with Native Americans, and many other challenges.
He even endured assaults both physical and verbal from fellow settlers. Yet, Austin still pushed through with fierce determination, thus endearing him into the pages of Texas history forever.
