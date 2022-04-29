First-place essay

By Riya Patel
Seventh grade
Briscoe Junior High School
Imagine you are a settler, part of the Old 300, the 1st Anglo settlers in Texas. You are traveling to Texas, a state of wonderful opportunities. It’s a long journey, and when you arrive, you face the challenge of starting all over, from scratch.
And as soon as you are settled in your new home, trouble arrives. Although the Old 300 faced many hardships, they are forgotten by today’s people, in a world plagued by potato chips, TV, and laziness.
But they are a key factor in Texas history, and we owe Texas’ success to them.
This group of people, lured mostly by cheap, fertile land, and new beginnings, never would have been able to pursue this opportunity, had it not been for Moses Austin.
In debt, but still optimistic, Moses Austin asked approval to bring 300 families to colonize Texas, which was then owned by Spain as a part of Mexico.
At first, the governor refused to even consider the idea. Luckily, Moses Austin met an old friend, Baron de Bastrop, who helped him meet the governor and receive his approval to colonize Texas. But in the months that followed, Moses became sick. Soon, he was bedridden. On the verge of death, Moses Austin requested his son, to take his place, and lead the Old 300 to Texas.
A short while later, he died. Now Stephen F. Austin was in charge. But before he could begin, Mexico was granted independence by Spain.
The grant Moses Austin had received was now useless. So, Austin journeyed to San Antonio, where he renewed his contract to bring 300 families to Texas and continued fulfilling his late father’s dream.
Mexico had three rules for the colonists. First, they had to become Mexican citizens. They also had to have good conduct. But the rule that was most often not obeyed, was the rule that all the colonists had to switch to Catholicism. Nowadays, we have freedom of religion, and it is guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution. But when we were still part of Mexico, their rule was to follow the same practices and religion.
Although not many saw this violation of the norms, it was true that most settlers didn’t switch to Catholicism.
Austin bought a large ship called the Lively, to transport some of the settlers. The route they were supposed to travel was from a port in New Orleans to the mouth of the Colorado River. Instead, they ended up at the mouth of the Brazos River. Mistaking it for their destination, the group landed there. No one is completely certain of the passengers’ fate, but it is believed that some of the stranded passengers may have created a log house at the river’s bend. However, when they ran out of supplies, most of them returned to the United States. The settlement they had created later became known as Fort Bend County. (And Austin eventually gave up waiting for the settlers, thinking that they had been attacked by natives or shipwrecked.)
Meanwhile, another group of hopeful settlers met with Stephen F. Austin, who agreed to let them settle his land, and directed them to the Brazos River Valley. In late December 1821, they reached their destination. But, after some time, the group split up.
One group traveled farther down the Brazos River, and, on New Year’s Day, 1822, reached a promising place. They named a body of water that was nearby, New Year’s Creek. They had completed the first step to creating Austin’s colony.
However, they didn’t all stay there. Some of them would later settle in Fort Bend, Wharton and Matagorda counties.
Over time, Austin’s colony became very successful, and he colonized most of the land in and around Fort Bend County. Still, the colonists faced many difficulties, especially with the Native Americans in the area.
Back then, many Native Americans attacked and raided settlers, and maybe that was fair, because they were there before we ever were. When Christopher Columbus and all the other explorers discovered Texas and America, the natives were already there. But then we started colonizing the land, pushing them out. We also disrupted their way of life, by excessively hunting buffalo, which they needed. In fact, they used every part of the buffalo, and nomadic tribes followed the buffalo. So, they attacked us, probably feeling it was their right to protect their culture and land. However, many natives were friendly, and the colony mostly had trouble with the Karankawa.
According to the book Old 300, Gone to Texas, written by Paul Spielman, the Old 300 and natives first started having conflicts in 1823. One of these early conflicts was when the Karankawa attacked three men. They were supposedly named Alley, Loy and Clark, and were attacked near Skull Creek. Only Clark survived, (although he suffered injuries) by hiding in the cane brake.
After a few more attacks, a group of men went to get revenge. Using the element of surprise to their advantage, the angry colonists won.
There are more instances where people were attacked and where the colonists fought with the natives, too, making life in Texas difficult.
Finally, drought was a problem during the early years of Austin’s colony. The drought ruined their crops, which they had probably planned to live on. Instead, they had to survive on wild game.
So, the Old 300 were an amazing group of people, who chose to colonize Texas, despite the difficulties, and helped make Texas the thriving area it is today.
