Falcons band takes center stageEntertaining Falcons’ fansSaluting the fansA reason to smileFoster High School cheerleadersFoster High School students strut their stuffFoster’s 2022 Homecoming QueenFalcons show their school spiritFalcons show their school spiritFalcons show their school spiritFalcons show their school spiritFalcons show their school spiritFalcons show their school spiritFalcons show their school spirit