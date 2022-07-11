ROSENBERG — Representatives from Fairbanks Morse Defense recently visited Texas State Technical College's campus in Fort Bend County to connect with more than 30 students from TSTC’s Diesel Equipment Technology, Electrical Power and Controls, and Industrial Systems programs.
“Our objective for being here today is to tell you about our company, opportunities, our growth prospects, and why we are a great employment choice for your whole career,” said Joe Tomaskovic, general manager of Fairbanks Morse Defense.
Alongside senior project manager Regina Weaver, Tomaskovic fielded students’ questions while explaining the importance of the company’s mission.
“We are the Navy’s engine,” he said. “We make all the engines that supply the power to all Navy ships. We make the technology that supplies the energy to protect this country.”
Fairbanks Morse Defense builds, maintains and services engines for U.S. Navy surface vessels, submarines and other ships, deploying its technicians around the world.
“We own the engine from the beginning to end,” Tomaskovic said.
“Which means job security,” Weaver added.
Through its purchase of other companies, Fairbanks Morse Defense also addresses other parts throughout ships, including valve systems and electrical components.
“There are so many positions throughout this company -- all of the above,” Weaver said. “We train on everything.”
TSTC’s campus in Fort Bend County offers Diesel Equipment Technology training with heavy truck specializations, as well as an occupational skills achievement award in Basic Diesel.
Diesel engine specialists can earn an average annual salary of $47,850 in Texas, according to onetonline.org, which forecasts the number of positions to grow in the state by 14% through 2028.
TSTC offers an Associate of Applied Science degree in Electrical Power and Controls at its campuses in Abilene, Fort Bend County, North Texas and Waco.
Electrical and electronic engineering technicians can earn an average annual salary of $63,260 in Texas, according to onetonline.org.
TSTC’s campus in Fort Bend County offers an Associate of Applied Science degree and several certificates of completion with mechanical specializations in Industrial Systems.
In Texas, industrial machinery mechanics can earn an average annual salary of $57,600, according to onetonline.org, which forecasts the number of these positions to grow in the state by 13% through 2028.
All three programs are part of TSTC’s Money-Back Guarantee. If participating graduates are not hired in their field within six months of earning their degree, TSTC will refund their tuition.
Registration for the fall semester at TSTC is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.