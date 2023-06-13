Fort Bend County Expose Excellence Youth Program Foundation announced that 10 local students were awarded a total of $20,000 in scholarships from the Chakilla and Judge Lewis White College Scholarship, an inaugural scholarship for deserving students pursuing post high school education. The scholarship was based on an application process and was open to students who have gained admission to any two year or four year higher education intuition. Selected students each received a total of $2,000 towards tuition for Fall 2023 and Fall 2024 school semesters.
Expose Excellence Youth Program Foundation, founded by Fort Bend District Attorney Brian Middleton, aims to provide support for kids between the ages of 10-17 through leadership and development training offered by the existing and expanding Expose Excellence Youth Program (EEYP). Middleton started the youth program as a way to provide a safe environment for youth interaction while promoting positive self-expression and development of life skills and artistic
expression.
Chakilla White and her husband, Judge Lewis White pledged $30,000 to Expose Excellence Youth Program Foundation at the 2022 “Christmas Cheers” fundraiser. The pledge was made to create a college scholarship fund for graduating Fort Bend County youth. “Our education has been instrumental in helping us achieve both professional and personal goals. We are grateful for the opportunity to support Fort Bend youth in pursuing their higher education dreams.”-Chakilla and Judge Lewis White.
For more information about the foundation, please email info@eeyfoundation.com or visit https://eeyfoundation.com/.
For more information about the Expose Excellence Youth Program, please call 832-451-8751, email Juno.Okoro@fbctx.gov, or visit http://eeyp.org/.
