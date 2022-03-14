Equipment Depot shares opportunities  with TSTC Diesel Equipment Technology students

ROSENBERG — Two representatives from Equipment Depot recently visited Texas State Technical College’s campus in Fort Bend County to meet with Diesel Equipment Technology students and share possible job opportunities with them.
The representatives fielded many questions from the students and discussed training and growth opportunities, as well as benefits and the company culture, during the employer spotlight event organized by TSTC’s Career Services department.
“We’re on a hunt for talent -- we’re on a hunt for folks who want to join our team specifically on the technician side,” said Mike Agnew, general manager of Equipment Depot. “There’s a real need out there for high-performing talent. For all of you in this room to take that initial step to better yourselves, to gain a foundation -- a foothold -- into an actual trade, good on you. That’s the first step.”
Founded in 1939, Equipment Depot offers services that include material handling, heavy forklifts, aerial lifts, specialty equipment and more. The company staffs more than 50 locations across 23 states with nearly 900 technicians, according to its website.
Agnew and Matthew Hosein, a regional product support director for Equipment Depot, were at TSTC to tell the students specifically about the company’s Houston location and the opportunities that come with joining the company.
“You succeed here at TSTC -- you want to learn, graduate, gain that skill set -- there’s an avenue,” Agnew said. “That’s what my role is: to provide that path to give you an opportunity to come in the door.”
Agnew and Hosein described the training that new employees at Equipment Depot receive, including the chance to cross-train, choose their own paths and pursue new skills.
“At that point, it’s 100% dependent on where you want to go,” Agnew said. “I’m going to get out of your way and give you more room to succeed.”
The proximity of Equipment Depot’s Houston location to TSTC’s Fort Bend County campus -- as well as the caliber of students that the Diesel Equipment Technology program produces -- factor into future success for both Equipment Depot and TSTC graduates.
“It means everything to us,” Hosein said. “Along with (TSTC’s) development, we have our development. It jump-starts it for us. Instead of taking a year to put someone out in the field, we can take a couple of months. I talked with some of the students about what they know already. We have some entry-level jobs, and they’re already a step above that.”
TSTC’s campus in Fort Bend County offers an Associate of Applied Science degree and certificates of completion in Diesel Equipment Technology with heavy truck specializations. The program is part of the college’s Money-Back Guarantee. If participating graduates do not find a career in their field within six months of graduating, TSTC will refund their tuition.
In Texas, diesel engine specialists can earn an average annual salary of $49,810, according to onetonline.org, which projects that the number of these specialists will grow by 14% through 2028.
Learn more about TSTC at tstc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.