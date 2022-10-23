George Ranch High School students entertain Longhorns’ fans all game long.
Entertaining Longhorns’ fans at the big gameGRHS students show their school spiritGRHS students show their school spiritGRHS students show their school spiritGRHS students show their school spiritGRHS students show their school spiritGRHS students show their school spiritGRHS students show their school spiritGRHS students show their school spiritGRHS students show their school spiritGRHS students show their school spiritGRHS students show their school spiritGRHS students show their school spiritGRHS students show their school spiritCenter is Logan Reeves- SophomoreGRHS students show their school spiritGRHS students show their school spiritGRHS students show their school spiritGRHS students show their school spiritGRHS students show their school spiritGRHS students show their school spiritFor Cheer Front row left to right: Kyleigh Meuth, Kristen Ashley, Ashni Bhagat, Britt Bludau, Angelina Chable, Abby Pierce 2nd row left to right: Arlette Pedregon, Alex Beston, Jasie Johnson, Logan Reeves, Nat La, Kate Krafcheck, Sofia Yowell, Ashley Hausmann, Sophia Musser Back row left to right: Julianna Musser, Meredith Morrey, Addi Bussey, Molly Moore, Birtney Phan, Ryanne Machock, Bailey Braganza, Rose McWhirter, Kristen McGregor
Scott Reese Willey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending
Articles
- Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind
- Putin's path: from pledges of stability to nuclear threats
- UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'
- EXPLAINER: Killer drones vie for supremacy over Ukraine
- 11 Russian troops slain at shooting range as fighting rages
- IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation
- UK citizen charged in NYC case against Russian oligarch
- AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:52 p.m. EDT
- Europe faces 'unprecedented risk' of gas shortage, IEA says
- Truss quits, but UK's political and economic turmoil persist
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.