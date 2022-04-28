Earth Day at Taylor Ray

This years winners were, from left, 2nd Place Valerie Torres (4th Grade); 1st Place William Hillis (4th Grade); and 3rd place Jaren Jackson (5th Grade).

Taylor Ray Elementary students participated in a 3D Robot Recycle Sculpture competition for Earth Day. There were 132 entries, students designed their robot “prototype” with a specific function in mind and collected recycles. They turned their working drafts into 3D sculptures!

Mrs. Rudel's (art teacher) creative robot winners earned gift cards, an art kits, and a certificate for their recognition.

Congratulations to everyone to make this possible.

