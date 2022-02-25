Doggett wins scholarship

For the first time ever, a Needville High School student has been named a KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship winner.
Sponsored by American Furniture Warehouse, the $2,500 scholarship was presented to senior Sarah Doggett by Channel 2 reporter Anavid Reyes as cameraman Cesar Martinez filmed the event. The segment aired on KPRC’s 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. newscasts on Feb. 23.
Doggett was shocked when family members and friends cheered as they filed into the school library the morning of Feb. 18, carrying balloons and a huge check representing the scholarship.
Among her biggest fans on hand were family members, volleyball teammates, fellow senior Layne Meyer, journalism teacher Barbara Richards and counselor Valerie Orsak.
“We are so proud of Sarah and honored God entrusted us to be her parents,” said her mom, Melissa. “She has faced adversity and continued to strive for excellence, has compassion for others, and keeps a servant’s heart.”
Dad John added the representatives from KPRC and American Furniture Warehouse “were very nice” and said he thanks God for the blessing of the scholarship.
“We were just behind the scenes, cheering her on,” he said.
Doggett’s grandfather, John Hawes, expressed his pride in Doggett and described her as an inspiration.
Her brother Kyle, a sophomore at the campus, was also able to be on hand for the presentation, but brother Luke, an eighth-grader at the junior high, and sister Julia, a second-grader at the elementary school, were in class and unable to attend.
All four siblings have always been close, but have gown much more so in the past year.
Blessings from tragedy
“Ms. Orsak reached out to me and said the scholarship is for people who have gone through, and had to overcome, a challenge and are extremely involved in their community and school,” Doggett said. “My dad had a four-wheeler accident last year, on March 13. In my application for the scholarship, I talked about the accident and how it affected our family, my viewpoint in life, and really changed my morals and views on everything.”
She also explained how the tragedy has led to several blessings even though that seemed impossible at the time.
“It made me develop a keen sense of leadership and time management to take care of my siblings while my mom was with my dad in the ER in the medical center for three months,” Doggett said. “We didn’t get to see him forever after the accident. My grandpa would come from Port O’Connor and watch us, and I was the parent. My role has kind of flipped upside down. I look at things completely differently than the average high schooler and my siblings can say the same; they look a life a lot differently now.”
The spot where their dad’s four-wheeler flipped that fateful evening is just down the street from the Doggett’s house, so they’re constantly faced with seeing the scene of the accident, which is quite difficult.
“That night, my brother texted me and said, ‘Dad’s unconscious in the ditch,’” Doggett said as she recalled the ordeal of speaking to the police at the scene and driving to the medical center for the first time.
At 3 a.m. on March 14, 2021, her dad underwent surgery to save his life, but the accident left him with substantial damage to his brain.
“Now he can’t remember much of the past and is unable to make new memories; so, he doesn’t remember how old we are our birthdays or anything,” Doggett said. “In my scholarship application, I explained about the accident and the dramatic differences my family has had to deal with, and just the trauma and the situation it has put us in.”
“It’s coming up on a year…” she said, obviously reliving the harrowing scenario in her head.
Somehow, through all the tragedy, Doggett recognizes blessings she said her family would have never experienced had it not been for the accident.
“I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. But I have so much more understanding for people now and I’m so much more compassionate,” she said. “I know that everything that someone is going through is completely valid, and I try to talk about it with them. I’m kind of that therapist-friend, now; I try to be that friend for other people. I just feel so much more for other people and what they’re going though. It’s definitely helped me be 10 times more kind and understanding.”
Finding time for others
While it may be hard to believe someone so young could be so perceptive as to see triumph in tragedy, rather than feeling angry and resentful, spend five minutes with this remarkable young lady and it’s obvious Doggett is wise far beyond her 18 years.
She and her family moved to Needville from Port O’Connor as she was entering seventh grade, and she said they’re glad to be a part of such a caring community.
“I love it. Needville has taught me a lot of lessons, and there are a lot of great people here,” she said.
How Doggett has any spare time at all is anyone’s guess, but she does enjoy playing varsity volleyball and basketball, serving as co-head editor of the Needville High School newspaper, and participating in four UIL journalism events.
The Lady Jays volleyball team was third in state this year, and Doggett hopes to make it to state in UIL journalism this year, after her team was first place regional competition last year.
She is co-president of St. Michael’s Catholic Church Youth Council and served on the Galveston-Houston Arch Diocesam Youth Leadership Council, which presents a retreat for youngsters each August. She also helped choose last year’s theme of “Speaking the Truth” for the council’s Youth Conference for high schoolers last year, with more than 1,000 in attendance.
Doggett helps out at various events at St. Michael’s, including Vacation Bible School, the annual Veterans Day and Valentine’s Day dinners, and making Thanksgiving baskets for families in need. She and her siblings are altar servers.
Before COVID-19 prevented visitors at the SPJST Senior Living facility in Needville, Doggett volunteered there through her church. She also helps at the Needville Food Pantry, annual Needville Senior Citizens fundraiser, Knights of Columbus Lent fish fries, and various sports events.
Faith, family and friends
Despite all the hardships of the past year, Doggett is ranked 13th in her graduating class and plans to attend Texas A&M University, earning a business marketing degree and likely following her dad’s career path by entering the sales force.
Doggett is looking forward to college, but the “mom” in her is worried about the effect her choices will have on her brothers and sister.
“It’s going to be a lot of debt on me and, eventually, my siblings in the wake of my going to college,” she said. “I think of my siblings’ higher education opportunities and I am terrified of taking that away just because I am the first one to go to college. It’s definitely terrifying when your family doesn’t really have an income anymore. Mom is dad’s caregiver and he is disabled for life, so that means no income.”
To help, Doggett tutors five elementary and middle school students, and plans to work all summer and throughout her time at A&M.
“My dad made a good living, and for that to be taken away the first Saturday night of spring break last year was life-changing,” she recalled. “My faith, family and friends are definitely what has gotten me though this.”
Doggett is hoping to earn more scholarships and said she was “in a state of shock” over receiving the KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship.
“I wasn’t expecting that whatsoever,” she said. “It is a huge help. I am so thankful for any help I can possibly get for college because my family and I are in desperate need of any financial support we can get.”
Her mom said she and all the family are looking forward to Doggett’s next step, which is her education at A&M.
“We are so thankful for KPRC, American Furniture Warehouse, Mrs. Orsak and all the teachers, coaches and administrators who have supported Sarah in her education,” said Doggett’s mom. “It was very sweet of Ms. Orsak to nominate Sarah for the scholarship.”
Orsak returned the compliment: “We are so proud of Sarah for all of her accomplishments. She is an outstanding student and has been so involved in not only school activities but also in the Needville Community. She is a shining example of a Needville Blue Jay.”
