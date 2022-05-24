Terry High School Principal Juan Nava thanked the families of the seniors for allowing the Terry High School faculty and staff to work with their children.
“We thank you for taking the time and energy that helped these graduates get to this point,” he said during the commencement ceremony on Saturday at Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg.
“We thank you for sharing your children with us, and for allowing us the opportunity to educate them. We appreciate all the support you have offered and we join you in celebrating your child’s accomplishments here today.”
Unlike most commencement speakers, Nava promised to avoid speaking on the Covid pandemic, “sanitizing, face masks, ice storms, food shortages or even toilet paper shortages.”
Instead, he said he would share a short story.
He then recounted the startling Kentucky Derby win by Rich Strike, whose odds of winning on May 7 were 80-to-1 but who beat out race favorite Epicenter at the last possible moment.
Nava recalled that Rich Strike through most of the mile and a quarter race couldn’t even be seen on TV he was so far back in the pack.
It wasn’t until the final turn that Rich Strike appeared on the camera and slowly worked his way up to lead the pack and take the championship trophy.
“And my point is, life is very much like a horse race. In life, you may not have started in the best position. You may not be the biggest or the fastest or the smartest. And you may also feel the odds are stacked against you. So when the bell rings, the playing field is leveled and now the time has come for you to perform. Doing and being at your best is what is meant to be. So it is not where you start in the race that matters but rather how you finish that matters most.”
He noted that history is full of stories in which “individuals had the odds stacked against them yet triumphed because, despite the obstacles they had to overcome, it was the size of their heart and desire to succeed that made the difference.”
Certainly, many of the seniors have their own stories of overcoming adversity to earn their high school diploma, he said.
“You have exemplified and lived up to our motto, ‘A Ranger never quits.’ ”
Nava asked the students, faculty and audience to observe a moment of silence for those who could not attend the ceremony — whether it be a classmate, a friend, a teacher or a family member.
“This moment of reflection will allow ... those of us who are not here today to be part of today’s graduation ceremony,” he said.
He specifically wanted to honor the memory of one of his students, Anamaria Gracielas Morales, 17, who was killed in a car accident in November.
“I know that you are with us today, looking down at your family and friends and sharing in this amazing celebration.”
Nava invited Annamaria’s sister Emmalina to the stage to accept Annamaria’s diploma.
Besides Nava, the entire Lamar Consolidated ISD board of trustees and Superintendent Dr. Roosevelt Nivens congratulated the seniors and offered words of inspiration, via big-screen TV.
Salutatorian Victoria Sauceda and Valedictorian Juleete Akoma also offered words of wisdom and encouragement.
Allyson Marie Oney, secretary of the student council, led students, faculty, and audience members in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Hayleigh Ward, president of the National Honor Society, offered opening remarks.
