Crown Equipment rep shares opportunities, soft skills tips

A representative from Crown Equipment visited Texas State Technical College’s Fort Bend County campus recently to share potential opportunities with students -- and to conduct a workshop covering the importance of soft skills.
Joe Razza, a Crown Equipment regional recruiter, met with TSTC Diesel Equipment Technology and Industrial Systems students during the two events, which were organized by TSTC’s Career Services department.
“Everybody in this room has transferable skills,” he said. “You are coming to this school for a certain program, but there are other options that are available to you.”
Razza, for example, had an automotive background before he started working at Crown Equipment 17 years ago.
Crown Equipment designs, manufacturers, distributes, services and supports material handling products. The fourth-generation family-owned business staffs more than 80 offices and branches across the country.
Razza urged students to attend employer spotlights like the one he led as well as other events like the spring semester’s Industry Job Fair.
“You have those opportunities presented to you,” he said. “You need to take advantage of the interactions that you have with various employers because I guarantee that every single person in this room is needed. You are highly in demand across the board.”
Nearly 30 TSTC students listened to Razza detail duties, benefits and more at Crown Equipment, including an interest-free tool loan program and tuition reimbursement.
During the soft skills workshop, Razza discussed everything from the importance of body language in an interview to how long to hold eye contact while in conversation.
Other topics he has included in these workshops range from conflict resolution and communication to how to navigate a job fair.
Students may recognize some of the tips they hear, particularly since TSTC’s Career Services team conducts similar training.
“It aligns with our values and what we’re doing,” Judy Cox, a TSTC Career Services coordinator, said of Razza’s workshop. “He has stories he incorporates that students can relate to.”
Coming from an employer, tips on soft skills can resonate differently, Razza explained, hopefully leading to an opportunity for students to incorporate those skills in future interactions.
Mastering how to make a good first impression is essential to getting hired, he added.
“In your time here at school, you’re obtaining a skill set that gives you the training to physically do this job,” Razza said. “The other skill set that matters is the soft skills. That’s the difference in deciding who employers want to pursue.”
Registration for TSTC’s fall semester is now underway. Learn more at tstc.edu.
