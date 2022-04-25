Calvary Episcopal Preparatory School’s art department has been working hard and sharing their talents!
Senior art students exhibited their work at the Fort Bend Art Center last month.
Their guests loved seeing their beautiful collection and hearing their stories. Students from Calvary’s High School also competed in TAPPS art competitions, earning many state awards including three first-place medals in the categories of onsite drawing, black and white submissions, and printmaking, just to name a few!
On top of that, Calvary students were recognized at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Tenth grade Joana Liu’s Best of Show piece made auction, and eighth grade Elliana Shogren won a Gold Medal.
Calvary students also earned seven Awards of Excellence at the Fort Bend County Fair.
