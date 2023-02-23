BY SCOTT REESE WILLEY swilley@fbherald.com As the Fulshear High School varsity boys basketball team was defeating Sharpstown on Tuesday in the bi-district round, some of the players’ parents were elsewhere, asking school trustees to re-instate ex-head coach Jeremy Cunningham. “Unfortunately we are missing our boy’s basketball game tonight, but my son said (our attending the board meeting) is more important,” said Tim Goodwin, one of six parents who spoke out in support of Cunningham. “He was removed unjustly and without due process. This removal was due to a handful of parents hoping to over-power the authority of the head coach. It was terrible.” Goodwin and the other parents asked the board to investigate Cunningham’s termination and re-instate him as head coach. Cunningham is still teaching class. Trustees did not immediately indicate whether or not the matter would be investigated. Cunningham was apparently dismissed for violating a UIL rule when he allowed players to practice last summer. Maximo Acevedo and his wife Edith spoke in support of Cunningham, who was unexpectedly dismissed Jan. 23. “I just don’t believe the right thing was done,” Maximo Acevedo said. “His devotion for our kids, on and off the basketball court, was truly unmatched.” Acevedo said the school needs to apologize to the coach, his wife and their children for the shameful termination. Edith Acevedo read a letter from her sons, both of whom played for Cunningham. “Coach is absolutely the best coach Fulshear High School has ever had,” one son said, noting that in 2021-22, the boys varsity basketball team had a district record of four wins and 12 losses and in 2020-21 had five wins and 11 losses. “Bringing the coach to Fulshear gave us a record of 12 wins and two losses. Not only that, but we made it to the playoffs,” the boy said. Coach Cunningham broke the record for most non-district wins and district wins in Fulshear basketball — becoming the first coach in Fulshear boys basketball to take the team to the playoffs, he said. “Us players have a good relationship with him on and off the court,” one son said. “But the best part of our relationship was with the coach on the court laying a sport we all love, and you took that from us. “The principal and the athletic director had the authority to take disciplinary actions against the coach. Maybe they could have given him a warning, a coaching, or termination. They chose to fire the head coach.” Another Fulshear coach also broke a UIL rule but was not fired, the student said. “Do the standards apply to all equally?” “We feel betrayed by those that are supposed to be our mentors and role models. Now we hope our leaders take the proper action in this case and bring our coach back,” the boy said. Goodwin said coach Cunningham has had a positive impact on his sons and to the entire basketball squad. Goodwin said Cunningham pushed the athletes to work hard, have integrity and work as a team and succeed academically, and required them to have a ‘B’ just to play, ”Goodwin said. Under the state’s No pass-No play mandate, students must have a “C” to play sports and perform extracurricular activities such as band. Goodwin told trustees that Cunningham was not holding practice or game drills in July 2022. “This was an open gym,” Goodwin said, noting that he attended most of the workout sessions with his sons. “Not only were there Fulshear students there, there were Foster students there. There were students from all over.” Goodwin asked board members if they had ever read the book, “The Power of Leadership”? If they had, they would know “this isn’t someone you would want to fire,” he said. Besides re-instating Cunningham, Goodwin believes the school district should adopt a policy preventing parents from removing a coach just because their children were not getting enough playing time. Kim Bookman said Cunningham succeeded in turning the team into a playoff bound contender within six months of taking over. “This is only achievable due to coach Cunningham’s ability to forge relationships of trust with his athletes,” she said. Bookman said Cunningham accomplished this through team bonding through voluntary activities, such as book club, bowling, dinners together, and more. She said Cunningham served as a positive role model for the varsity and subvarsity team members. “He strove to bring out, not only the best athletically in our athletes, but he had a passion for developing our young men into future leaders, which is what we want,” she said. “Please note that the lack of representation you see here tonight is because our district playoffs are taking place right now and most of the parents are there to ensure that our young men are being supported and represented.” Sierra Cunningham, coach Cunningham’s wife, said her husband was wrongly terminated. She said much of the team’s success this season is due to what her husband did off the court and after school. “My husband would stay up to midnight —1-2 a.m. in the morning — reading books, going over (game) films, trying to come up with (ideas) to make himself a better leader for the program and to make sure these young men are successful, which they have been this year,” she said. She said her husband arose at 4:30 in the morning to be ready for 6 a.m. practice. Before arriving at practice, he often went to pick up players who needed rides, she said. “That is a true leader,” she said. “That is someone you want, and to me that is (someone) that LCISD says it wants to represent their schools.” Such dedication should be rewarded, not punished, she added. She says her husband’s unexpected termination was both hurtful and unfair because a few parents were allowed to influence the decision to have him removed because their children weren’t getting enough playing time. Lori Jackson said team parents raised almost $30,000 for the players this season because of coach Cunningham. She said her son put off getting his license on his 16th birthday so he could be at practice. “The kids really started to respect what this new leader was doing for them,” she said. Melanie Parker, whose son is a freshman ball player, said coach Cunningham is the kind of role model parents hope their children are lucky enough to have. She was angry with the way Cunningham was kicked unceremoniously to the curb. “It’s our belief that the removal of coach Cunningham was retaliatory, biased and motivated by less than honorable goals,” she said. “This has become a stain on the wonderful season these players have experienced and achieved under coach Cunningham.” After the parents spoke, coach Cunningham thanked them outside for their support.