Each spring at Needville Elementary, the students in grades kindergarten (the only other grade the school has is PK) through three participate in Buddy Fun Day. Best buddies are paired up together and spend the afternoon having tons of fun at dozens of play stations – everything from temporary tattoos to golf to three-legged races to an obstacle course.
Buddy Fiun DayBuddy Fun DayBuddy Fun DayBuddy Fun DayBuddy Fun DayBuddy Fun DayBuddy Fun Day
Trending
Articles
- Lonnie Lee Lopez Jr.
- House OKs $4.5 billion for teacher pay raises
- Fort Bend Chapter of the Texas German Society
- Who authorized 85% pay raise for Kendleton City Secretary?
- Kendleton mayor, city secretary have used city credit cards to dine out, buy groceries and shop online year after year
- Mayor, city secretary dine out on taxpayers’ dollars
- Kendleton city hall staff spends $19,860.54 online
- Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For The City Of Rosenberg
- Needville ISD hires new program manager
- Indictments
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.