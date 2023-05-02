Each spring at Needville Elementary, the students in grades kindergarten (the only other grade the school has is PK) through three participate in Buddy Fun Day. Best buddies are paired up together and spend the afternoon having tons of fun at dozens of play stations – everything from temporary tattoos to golf to three-legged races to an obstacle course.

