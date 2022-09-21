The Epsilon Omega chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an honor society of key women educators, held its September meeting at Long Acres Ranch Monday, Sept. 19.
Latest e-Editions
Trending
Articles
- $500M budget includes 4% pay raise for some county workers
- Lawmakers: COVID relief funds paid for ‘equity warriors,’ CRT lessons in public schools
- LCISD OKs new round of teacher raises
- Rosenberg PD daily reports
- Georgia woman suffers fatal fall while vacationing in Maine
- R. Kelly convicted of child porn, enticing girls for sex
- Alabama sidesteps compensation for survivor of '63 KKK blast
- Scherzer perfect for 6 in return, wins 200th as Mets clinch
- County creates new JP positions in Precinct 2
- City of Rosenberg HOT Fund Grant applications available
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.