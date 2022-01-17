Blue Jean Ball is Friday

“The Blue Jean Ball is this Friday and we are so excited to be back at the Columbus Club Hall this year,” said Needville Education Foundation (NEF) Executive Director Shelley Krauss. “Last year we had a drive-thru event due to the pandemic, and it was a huge success, but it’s just so much more enjoyable when everyone can gather together and experience a fun evening full of laughter and surprises.”
The event includes dinner and dancing, live, silent and online auctions, and so much more. It takes place from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at the Columbus Hall on Texas 36 South in Needville.
At 6 p.m., Schulze’s Bar-B-Que & Catering will serve a delicious meal with all the trimmings, including plenty of desserts.
Auctioneer James Vincek will call the live auction at 7 p.m. and disc jockey Jody Teykl will provide music for the dance, which will begin as soon as the live auction draws to a close and continue ’til 11 p.m.
The silent auction will close 30 minutes after the live auction ends, and an online auction with a wide variety of items available at www.32auctions/BlueJeanBall2022.com will end at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23.
“We have lot of great auction baskets to choose from, and we even have a live lime tree already producing Corona-brand beverages,” NEF President Amber Norris said with a laugh. “Let’s fill the Columbus Club Hall this Friday and show our amazing teachers how much we appreciate and support them.”
Other auction items include a crawfish wine barrel serving center for eight with two bags of crawfish from Bayou Boys, four Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo tickets for the Tim McGraw performance, an octagonal custom-made picnic table with benches, lunch for two for a year at Another Time Soda Fountain in Rosenberg, a 5-foot-tall live oak tree from Tree Truckers, four tickets to Skeeters games, several local restaurant gift cards, a guided fishing trip from Capt. Scott Reeh, a fire pit with all the fixings for s’mores and crawfish from Servpro, a taxidermy certificate from Tanner Taxidermy, sand from Sprint Sand and Clay, and 15-17 pounds of certified Angus ribeye from P&F Beef Company, aged and cut to the winning bidder’s liking.
“Of course, these are just a few of the great items we’ll have for folks to bid on,” said Morris. “And be sure to save room for dessert, as we will have beautiful homemade cakes and other delicious goodies to bid on in the live auction.”
Items for all three auctions are still being accepted. They may be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Wednesday at the Needville ISD administration building or at the Columbus Club Hall Thursday and Friday mornings. Donors may also call Krauss at 281-509-5524 to arrange a day and time for pick-up.
“The Blue Jean Ball is our one fundraiser for the year, with all proceeds benefitting Needville ISD teachers and students at all four campuses through grants awarded by the Needville Education Foundation,” Krauss explained. “Our teachers enjoy the event as much as our many supporters, and all our guests like seeing how much the staff appreciates their encouragement and support.”
Individual tickets are $25 and are available at the administration building and the front office of each NISD campus or by emailing Krauss at krausss@needvilleisd.com or calling her at 281-509-5524.
Tickets for VIP tables are $500 for a table of six, $1,000 for a table of eight, and $2500 for a table of 12, and are only available at the administration building or by calling or emailing Krauss.
Cash, check, Visa, MasterCard and Venmo will be accepted for tickets and auction purchases.
