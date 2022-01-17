Blue Jean Ball is Friday

Needville Education Foundation Executive Director Shelley Krauss, left, and President Amber Morris are shown with some of the baskets that will be available to bid on during the organization’s annual Blue Jean Ball Fundraiser this Friday at the Columbus Club Hall in Needville. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m., and the event continues until 11 p.m. Krauss is pictured with a handmade blanket in Blue Jay colors, and Morris is holding the third-grade teachers’ donation, “Rakin’ in the Cash,” featuring several lottery tickets on a leaf rake.