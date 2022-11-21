Blue Jean Ball benefit tickets on sale

The time is now to purchase tickets for the Needville Education Foundation’s (NEF) annual Blue Jean Ball.
The popular will take place Friday, Jan. 20, at Columbus Club Hall on Texas 36 South in Needville. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.
A live auction with professional auctioneer James Vincek at the helm begins at 7 p.m. and the silent auction will close at 9 p.m.
Executive Director Shelley Krauss said there will be plenty of music and dancing until the event draws to a close at 11 p.m.
Individual tickets are $30. For VIP tables, the cost is $500 for six people, $1,000 for eight, and $2,500 for 12.
Tickets are available at the front office of all four Needville ISD campuses during regular school hours and at the administration building as well.
They may also be purchased by emailing Krauss at krausss@needvilleisd.com or calling her at 281-725-7815.
Checks, cash, credit cards and Venmo are accepted.
“We are so pleased at how this fun-filled event for adults has grown in popularity,” she said. “We were at capacity with VIP tables last year, so those who want one should be sure at get it early.”
New for this year are special tickets for teachers who attend the event. The tickets will be entered in a drawing for what Krauss described as “very special gift baskets.”
“The teachers must be present to win, and I promise they’re going to want to be present for these prizes,” Krauss said. “For instance, Glenn Schmidt of Edward Jones has donated a weekend for two at The Yurtopian resort in Wimberley, valued at $1,000. We want to gift our teachers and reward them for the excellent job they do, and thanks to donors like Glenn, we are going to be able to do just that.”
The Blue Jean Ball is NEF’s only fundraiser each year, with all proceeds benefitting NISD’s students and teachers through the distribution of grants for innovative teaching tools in classrooms.
“We have awarded more than $400,000 in grants in NEF’s eight years of existence and we’re looking forward to being able to help our teachers and students even more, thanks to the generosity of those who donate and bid on auction items and attend the ball each year,” Krauss said. “Our end goal is to help out students succeed, and we appreciate so much the ability to do that through such a supportive and involved community.”
This year, grants will be delivered to NISD teachers just prior to Christmas Break, with the hope of having all the pioneering educational tools in the classrooms when school resumes after the holidays.
Call or email Krauss to donate auction items or for more information about the Blue Jean Ball.
