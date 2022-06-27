Incoming Needville High School freshmen Blue Jays will want to attend the first-ever NHS Flight School Academy.
Pizza will be served during the fun-filled orientation, which is set for 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the school.
“Needville High School is so excited to be able to offer this opportunity for our freshmen to become more familiar with the campus before the first day of school,” said Counselor Valerie Orsak. “They will have the chance to learn some of our traditions, meet new people, find the location of important places in the school, and find their classes and learn the layout of the school. We feel it will give the freshmen a great start to the new school year.”
Members of the Class of 2026 will have a great time with their fellow freshmen and even attend their first pep rally.
The event will begin with registration from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m., but individuals who preregister by July 15 are guaranteed to receive an NHS Flight School Academy T-shirt.
To preregister, visit www.needvilleisd.com, click on “Schools” and scroll down to “Needville High School,” then scroll down to “Freshmen Orientation” in the center of the page and click on that link.
