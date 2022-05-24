Lamar Consolidated ISD school Superintendent Dr. Roosevelt Nivens II congratulated the Class of 2022 on their “proud past” and “bright future” and inspired them to set even higher goals in the future.
“The Class of 2022, Yay, you made it, you’re here!
What a great moment to celebrate. Just take a breath.
Over the last year, I’ve been met with the pleasure of witnessing your many — and I do mean many — accomplishments.
Seriously, I’m just simply amazed.
The commitment you’ve displayed, not just toward your education, but to your extracurricular activities, has been truly outstanding to watch.
As you sit here surrounded by your classmates, congratulated by your teachers and cheered on by your family, I hope you can take a moment to slow down and take it all in.
As you reflect on your proud past and your bright future, I hope you take a second to let all the noise subside and relish how it feels to be here at this moment today.
Take a second to look at your classmates to your left and the ones to the right. I want you to recognize that your journey forward does not look like theirs, and not only is that OK, but that’s something we should celebrate.
As you move forward in life, I hope you strive to continue to make the path of yours very happy.
President Theodore Roosevelt once said: ‘Comparison is the thief of joy.’ And his words couldn’t be more true today. It’s so easy to compare you path of life to another and get caught up in what everyone around you is doing. My advice to you: Stay the course and blaze your own trail. Whatever you do, keep moving forward; don’t go backwards. Keep high expectations for yourself; set new goals; and when you achieve them, aim high. If your dreams don’t intimidate you a little bit, you’re not dreaming big enough.
As you cross the stage today, you walk straight into a world of opportunity.
I hope you always remember that you have the power to make your life whatever you want it to be.
You’re capable. You’re ready. You are limitless. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. You can do what you set your mind to doing.
You got this! I know you got this! And I am so proud of each and every single one of you.
I’m rooting for you and I cannot wait to hear what you’ll do next.
Congratulations! I love you guys! Always come back home and visit, but don’t stay too long — because you have a world to change out there.
Each Lamar Consolidated ISD trustee also congratulated the seniors via overhead video display.
Lamar Consolidated High School Principal Dr. Kaye Williams offered the class words of inspiration, as did Valedictorian Emily Chau, Salutatorian Emily Dunn, National Honor Society President Diego Vazquez and Student Council President Alexa Yap.
