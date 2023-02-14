Art Reserve Grand Champion. Huckman, who was named Reserved Grand Champion in 2022, received this year’s honor at the HLSR School Art Awards Ceremony which was held on February 7 at the NRG Center. Her painting, “Our Last Round Up,” was ranked #2 out of the
3,000 artwork pieces entered from school districts from across Southeast Texas.
In 2022, Huckman’s painting, “Partners in Time,” broke the world record with a selling price of $265,000. It sold for $15,000 more than the Grand Champion painting.
The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo School Art Auction is scheduled for Sunday March 12 at 12 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ABC Channel 13.
