Some of the best student artwork was on display Saturday at the 2022 LCISD Performing & Visual Arts Showcase at George Junior High School in Rosenberg. The showcase includes dozens of paintings and sketches done by students in grades 2-12 and entered into the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo student art competition this year. The showcase includes first-, second- and third-place winners at the Houston show, as well as prints of artwork that are being considered for the HLSR auction.
