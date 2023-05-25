ASSOCIATE DEGREE NURSING GRADUATES – SPRING PINNING CEREMONY

Twenty-five students graduated from Wharton County Junior College’s Associate Degree Nursing program at the conclusion of the Spring 2023 semester. Front row, left to right, are Megan Smith of Richmond, Maria Palomares of Midfield, Briana Morales of Rosenberg, Karyna Salinas of Sugar Land, Kathleen Pham of Missouri City, Jodi Dryden of Wharton, Adriana Espinosa of Eagle Lake and Alexandra Bella of Katy. Middle row, left to right, are Kristin Reed of Richmond, Ashley Kutac of Weimar, Jacqueline Granados of El Campo, Elizabeth Vargas of Sealy, Jessica Sloan of Richmond, Lizeth Gallegos of Sealy, Skye Dawson of Wharton and Amy Cardenas of El Campo. Back row, left to right, are Ian Bandalan of Stafford, Adrienne Dover of Sugar Land, Felicia Hopes of Rosenberg, Mark Knesek of Richmond, Madison Bartlett of El Campo, Ashley Collins of Wharton and Kendall Owens of Lake Jackson. Not pictured are Killi Chastain of West Columbia and Philip Torres of Sheridan.