Being at the top of their graduating class wasn’t a lifelong dream for Needville High School Valedictorian Asher Watson or Salutatorian Amber Simons, but rather something both realized was within their reach a few years ago.
Once that realization set in, however, it became a goal for each of them; and soon, they will be addressing the Class of 2022 at commencement.
The ceremony begins at 7 p.m. Friday, May 20, in Blue Jay Stadium. Gates will open at about 6 p.m.
If inclement weather should strike, the event will be relocated to the high school gym, where seating is limited.
But for now, said Principal Steve Adamson, everyone is invited.
The ceremony will be live-streamed at www.needvilleisd.com for those who are unable to attend.
Valedictorian Asher Watson
With a grade point average (GPA) of 111.363, 18-year-old Watson will be heading to Texas A&M University come fall, and is looking forward to majoring in zoology.
“I want to do field research and maybe travel and get to work on conservation projects,” he said. “I’m not really sure why I chose this field, other than that I love animals. My mom has told me that I always have, for as long as she can remember.”
The decorated Eagle Scout also enjoys art, playing soccer, reading and watching TV for a little down time.
Much of Watson’s time is spent volunteering at his church, with Boy Scouts, and at Brazos Bend State Park, where he works in its popular Nature Center.
His Eagle Scout project involved refurbishing old picnic tables and building new ones for his neighborhood park.
“I volunteer through Boy Scouts a lot, doing projects like food drives and park clean-ups, and I also volunteer through Sweetwater Christian Church in Sugar Land, where I teach Sunday School for kindergartners and pre-k,” Watson said.
The Watson family moved to the Needville area from Sugar Land not long before he began eighth grade.
“It was the summer right before (Hurricane) Harvey; that was my first experience out here,” Watson recalled with a laugh. “In Sugar Land, the school was so much bigger, so there was tough competition. When we moved to Needville, I had more opportunities to stand out; I realized that I had an opportunity, if I worked hard, to be the first in my class. It wasn’t something that I set out to do, like, ‘This has to happen;’ it was just that I realized it was possible.”
His parents are Christine and Jason Watson, and he has a sister, Kennady, in first grade at Needville Elementary; a brother, Kellen, in fourth grade at the middle school; and a sister, Taylor, in eighth grade at the junior high.
Watson said he’s not sure what his siblings’ favorite subjects are, but his are art and computer science. He competed at the state level in UIL science and computer science contests, and is a four-year art student. All but one of those years, he was a Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Gold Medalist.
In fact, his art class, and more importantly his teacher, Jimmie Anox, is what Watson said he will miss most about Needville High School.
“I will really miss Mr. Amox’s class and getting to talk to him every day. He really cares about his students,” Watson said. “I have to thank him, and I would definitely like to thank my parents for helping me to get to the top of my class. They instilled the values in me of hard work, dedication, and just doing your best in general; and that’s kind of what got me here.”
Salutatorian Amber Simons
Simons, 18, also credits to her parents for her accomplishments, and said Assistant Principal Kristin Wyatt and social studies teacher Adam Kohleffel were “really influential” in her success as well.
Like Watson, Simons began her quest to be in the Top 10 of her graduating class when she was in eighth grade.
“After that, I really worked toward it,” she said. “It really is something that I have aspired to do for a long time.”
With a GPA of 110.304 and acceptance to Harvard University, the dreams just keep coming true for this hard-working young lady.
“I didn’t really expect to get in because it’s really difficult,” Simons said of the Ivy League school’s admissions process. “I was like, ‘Well, maybe;’ so I applied and I got in.”
Despite the fact that she has toured the campus a couple of times, she admitted, “It still really hasn’t set in.”
“I stayed in a dorm overnight a few weeks ago and I loved it. It’s so amazing,” she added. “I met so many interesting people and I love the campus. I am worried about the cold, though; they get almost 50 inches of snow a year. But I feel like college is a time to explore different things.”
Simons plans to major in either government or physics.
“It’s important to use science to help find solutions to different issues, but I really like political advocacy, too,” she said. “I really am passionate about advocacy and helping people in underserved communities.”
Simons is the only child of Dawn Simons and Dane Simons.
When in fifth grade, Simons moved from Bay City to Needville with her mom, and said it was a big change.
“I went to a Catholic school in Bay City and we stayed in the same classroom most of the day. There were about 15 kids in my entire grade,” she recalled. “Moving to Needville allowed me the chance of being able to talk to people and build relationships and be more social because there were so many more people.”
Simons excelled at Needville High School in a number of areas, especially debate. She served as a co-captain of the debate team, competing at the state level in UIL Cross-Examination Debate all four years. She also reached UIL state competition in Congress.
With an innate interest in politics, Simons enjoys listening to podcasts and reading. She also loves riding horses although, with so much focus on college, she doesn’t rodeo competitively anymore.
“I really love animals and taking care of them and bringing them back to health. We have saved lots of wildlife, including bunnies, raccoons and deer,” he said. “My dad lives in the country outside of Bay City, so most of the animals we’ve found that have needed help have been out there.”
Simons volunteers at the Fort Bend County Animal Shelter and has adopted a dog from the facility.
Perhaps what she’s most proud of, though, is Safe Advocacy for Everyone (SAFE), school-sponsored club she formed for students who, she said, “might feel like they don’t belong anywhere else and need to feel safe.”
I’m really proud of it,” Simons said of the organization.
Club members have learned about women in history and participated in projects such as making bags of candy with inspirational notes handing them out to nearly every Needville High School student at Christmastime.
“I feel like, in high school, just about everybody might feel different and not have a place to fit in,” she Simons said of her reason for founding the club. “High school is a journey of who you really are, and you need a safe place to find who you really are and feel like you can be open about who you are; so, I wanted to provide that for kids here, now, and in the future.”
To that end, two juniors have volunteered to take over the reins of the club for the 2022-2023 school year.
“I like both the Needville community and the safety of it,” said Simons, “and there are a lot of people and groups, like SAFE, that I really love and am going to miss.”
