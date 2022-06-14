While children at most schools are thrilled by the start of summer, lots of Needville Middle School students are looking forward to returning to the campus’ weekly after-school clubs in the fall.
What began with one such club quickly turned into eight, with dedicated teachers yearning to do more to help their pupils.
Principal Stephen Janecek got the ball rolling with the creation of Men in the Making and Ladies of Distinction, two clubs with the goal of providing guidance for personal growth and instruction in a variety of projects.
Men in the Making
“This is something that I did at a previous campus,” Janecek said of the unique club. “We had some kids who didn’t have male figures at home so we decided we need to not just worry about the instructional side, but teach the entire child. As they grown from boys into men, what kinds of help do they need? We want to provide that.”
More than 100 young men quickly signed up for the club. It was so popular that Janecek and Assistant Principal Jamie Valentine had to separate the students into grade levels and alternate fourth, fifth and sixth grades on different weeks.
“Jamie is my right-hand man with this,” Janecek said. “We teach them all kinds of things: how to be gentlemen, being respectful and treating young ladies with a bit of chivalry; personal finance and basic money management; how to wrap Christmas gifts and do laundry. We want them to be exposed to as many different things as we can. That’s the exciting thing about getting them involved; they have a place where they feel like they can do just that.”
One of the first club meetings focused on building and extinguishing a campfire responsibly, and another featured typical car maintenance such as how to check the oil, jumpstart a battery, check tire pressure and change a tire.
A parent of one of the club members posted on Facebook that the night her son came home from the latter meeting, he showed her how to change a tire.
“I think it’s just great that they’re teaching us how to grow up and how to be a better man. It’s just crazy that they’re doing this for us,” said fourth-grader Stetson Kaminski. “We’re learning so much and doing a lot of physical things, and we’re also learning lots of things we need to know in life.”
Kaminski and fifth-grader Keegan March are among the students who joined as soon as they heard about Men in the Making.
“I simply really like things like this,” March explained. “I’m in Boy Scouts, myself, so the thing I like most is that you’re not just watching, you’re actually doing. I didn’t know what half the tools were that they taught us about.”
March said he’s very happy with the club and plans to continue as a member come fall.
“Teaching our students information and skills that will help them grow into respectful, and well-rounded young men is very important,” Janecek said.
When asked how he came up with the idea for the clubs when he already spends so much time at the school, Janecek replied, “I’m a firm believer that we’ve got to grow the whole child; we want to make sure when they leave our campus that they’re better people and well-rounded. To me, that’s just as much a part of my job as making sure they get excellent instruction in the classroom. I tell people all the time that I think I get just as much out of it as the kids do. I get so much joy out of teaching kids things and seeing them get excited about learning new things.”
Ladies of Distinction
Assistant Principal Kadi Casey agreed with Janecek.
“We knew we wanted to start an after-school club, so we kind of put our heads together. He had done something similar in the past, so we had a good start,” Casey said. “We figured out what we wanted the girls’ club to represent: It teaches young girls not only to be productive members of society, but young ladies who can represent their families and their schools at a high standard.”
Once the mission was established, the rest fell into place.
Paraprofessional Amanda Parr volunteered to help Casey and soon the program was under way, with about 50 members anxious to participate.
“At the first meeting, we talked about what it means to be a Lady of Distinction,” Casey said. “The club focuses on building up young ladies in our community and on topics such as women leaders in history, table manners, characteristics of a good friend, future career choices, the college application process, and much more. We are looking forward to building the future generation of ladies.”
Other topics include everything from self-care journaling and finding different ways to deal with stress and emotion to financial literacy and goal-setting. The girls also learned how to change tires, do laundry, and set a budget and pay bills.
“They got to see how hard it is to be an adult, and they were really in to it,” Casey said. “I feel like they find all the things we do fun and are really excited about it. That’s why the fourth- and fifth-graders are really looking forward to it next year.”
She said hopefully COVID-19 will mostly a bad memory by the start of the 2022-2023 school year and club members will be able to do even more fun things, including field trips.
The club quickly became so popular that, like Men of Distinction, the decision was made to split it into grade levels.
“It’s actually more meaningful with each grade level getting its own week,” said Casey. “It worked out perfectly because there are things we can talk to sixth-graders about that we can’t talk the same way about to fourth-graders.”
The club sponsored a talent show in May, with dozens of students spotlighting a wife variety of skills before a packed house.
“I think any chance you get to impact a kid’s life is so meaningful. During the day we focus so much on the academic side of what we do, so I think it’s kind of cool to get to educate them in different areas of life.”
Crafty Cooking Club
From the first two clubs, ideas for more spread like wildfire. Among them is the Crafty Cooking Club, formed by Admission, Review and Dismissal (ARD) specialist Tina Elster and lead secretary Felicia Clack.
“We both like to cook and craft, so we just said, ‘Well, we’ll make a craft club, too,’” Elster recalled.
They had to limit the membership to 25 students each in grades four through six, and those spots were quickly taken.
“We couldn’t take any more because of the space needed and the safety issues involved in using hot glue and scissors and things like that,” Elster explained.
Clack said topics alternated each week between cooking and crafting, with students making everything from pizza biscuits and banana popsicles to Shrinky Dinks and snow globes.
“They’ve learned how to properly take things out of the oven and put things in it, how to hold a knife, all about safety when crafting and cooking, how to use a hot glue gun, and so much more,” said Elster.
She said most of her day is spent on the clerical side of her duties as an ARD specialist, so she isn’t able to spend as much time with students as she’d like.
“For that reason, it’s so rewarding for me to get to spend time with them after school and get to know their personalities,” she said. “Every time I leave one of those meetings, my heart is full. I really enjoy doing it. As for Felicia, she acts like a kid, too. She does everything we do in there with them.”
Clack chuckled at her friend’s observation and added, “I do it just to hang out with the kids. I don’t get to see them a lot during the day, either, and I like to hang out with them. They enjoy it, they really do; and so do I.”
Quilting/Sewing Club
Life Skills teacher Trish Allen didn’t exactly volunteer to sponsor the Quilting/Sewing Club, but she’s sure glad to be a part of it.
“I got roped into it by (Assistant Principal) Jamie Valentine,” she said with a laugh. “I’m walking through the office on my way out, one day, and I hear Valentine say, ‘Trish Allen quilts.’ He didn’t know I was in the room, and I was like, ‘What are you signing me up for?’”
Allen quickly agreed to sponsor the club and had 17 students sign up right off the bat.
“The students are great,” she said. “I started out just introducing them to different stitches. We worked on felt for a little while, so they could get used to the stitches, then graduated to fabric.”
After that, the students each received nine large squares of fabric to hand-piece together, making their own quilt tops. Allen will machine-quilt them next week and get them to the students shortly thereafter.
Once the other pupils finish their quilt tops in the fall, she’ll do the same for them.
Allen was a Life Skills paraprofessional for seven years, simultaneously taking college courses during the past five years in order to become a teacher.
“I’ve gotten some feedback from a couple of parents who are glad we’re doing the club because they said sewing and quilting is a dying art; but it’s not, really. Quilting supported my family for two years,” said Allen. “The kids have already asked if they can make things like messenger bags next year, so I’m getting patterns for that and other things. Sewing is a life skill these kids will use and remember.”
Basketball Club
Coaches Mark Hudgens and Leslie Spacek, along with P.E. aides Ruben Vasquez and Ashley Rainosek, are all needed to make the hugely successful Basketball Club roll smoothly.
In addition to teaching P.E. and the middle school, Hudgens coaches football and basketball at the high school, so the idea for some after-school basketball fun seemed only natural.
“There’s not a lot of teaching involved with this club; it’s pretty much letting them play full-court basketball,” he said with a laugh. “It’s giving them somewhere to play a game they enjoy. It gives them something to do, plus get some exercise. It’s good for them to get a little sweat going and to give them something to do besides go home and get on their iPads.”
The club began with 85 students and grew from there, so the need to split them in to grade levels quicky followed, with some playing in one of the middle school’s gyms and some in the other.
For the four dedicated P.E. coaches, said Hudgens, the decision to spend time at the school after hours just to provide some fun for their students was an easy one.
“It’s for the kids,” he said. “I’m not very good with downtime, so I figured when I wasn’t busy coaching at the high school, why not coach these kids after school? It keeps them interested in sports and that’s a good thing.”
Garden Club
Math teacher Lavern Collins and science teacher Melanie Jahn really dig the Garden Club, each with her own special set of talents.
Science teacher Julie Jeske helps from time to time as well, and Collins said they’re grateful for the assistance.
“I’m the only one who really loves digging in dirt,” Collins said. “I’m a math teacher and the other two are science teachers, so they bring a lot to the table.”
For instance, said Collins, students learn how seeds grow, why they need sun, the proper soil for different types of plants, germination and much more.
“They also learn about photosynthesis, which supported fifth-grade studies, and about soil quality, which supported fourth-grade studies,” Collins said. “They also learned how some plants can grow in clay pots and others can’t.”
Between 15 and 20 students signed up for the club, having as much fun digging in the dirt as Collins. They weeded several overgrown areas around the middle school, including a small, brick-lined garden behind the library.
“It was so unsightly when we started,” said Collins, “but when we finished, the librarians said it was like a breath of fresh air to look out and see it. Now we need to fill it back in.”
The plan is to beautify the garden with plants when school starts in the fall. In the meantime, some students will help Collins prepare the soil this summer.
“Gardening, for me, is just a passion. I love it. I do it at my house and I know that studies have shown that when kids are out in soil or in nature it’s so beneficial for their leaning,” Collins said. “I roped Ms. Jahn into helping with the club. We definitely do it for the kids.”
The students are looking forward to the 2022-2023 school year because the Graden Club T-shirts they requested will be ordered then.
Collins said, “The kids came up with tons of ides for slogans, including ‘Can You Dig It?’.”
Sure can.
Choir Club
For the Choir Club, it’s all about timing.
“Choir is the last class of the day for my students,” said Choir Director Amber Pollard, “so after class we’re able to go straight into Choir Club until about 4:30 (p.m.).”
The club actually got a rather late start, not beginning ’til after Spring Break, but Pollard said its members love the opportunity to stick around after school and learn even more about their passion for singing.
“The kids actually asked me if they could start a choir club, and Principal Janecek OK’d it, so we went with it,” Pollard said.
Choir is only offered in sixth grade at the middle school, and almost all of Pollard’s 24 choir students joined the club. “They decided they want to advertise choir around school, so they made posters doing just that. It’s been really fun to see how excited they are about all of it.”
After the club’s first meeting, one member told Pollard, “Well, I would say yesterday’s meeting was pretty successful,” which put a smile in her heart she will likely never lose.
“I joined Choir Club because I wanted to make new friends,” said Emily Bratton. “It’s like family in here and you get to express your feelings.”
Wyatt Purswell said he and his friends joined so they could “hang out with each other and do fun activities.”
Pollard not only sponsors the club and directs choir at the middle school, she assists with choir classes at the junior high and high school as well.
“It really excited me that the sixth-graders like choir so much that they wanted to keep doing it and start a club, so I was more than happy to help them with it,” she said. “We have really had an outstanding group of sixth graders this year and they’ve been great to work with. For me, especially, being a first-year teacher, it’s been really nice to have a great group of kids who really want to learn about music.”
Harry Potter Club
It takes several volunteers to make the Harry Potter Club a success.
Its leadership is comprised of fifth-grade English teacher Tuesday Sloan, sixth-grade science teacher Jan Janecek, sixth-grade English teacher Janine Lindsey, library aide Lillian Spacek and sixth-grade math teacher Holly Martinez.
“My friends and I began reading these books when we were in junior high when they were first writing them,” Martinez recalled. “We would read them as quickly as they came out, and even went to the midnight showings of the movies when we were in high school. It's fun to spend time with students who love Harry Potter as much as we did, and watch them have a blast playing Muggle Quidditch on their broomsticks.”
Sloan said the five educators pooled ideas on how to engage the students and spark their interest in reading, leaning toward a book series of some sort.
“We wanted to give kids who enjoy reading an outlet and a place to congregate,” she said.
It didn’t take long before the group came up with the idea for a Harry Potter Book Club, and it took even less time for it to catch on.
They started with a membership of about 55, and that number quickly grew to 85, pretty evenly split between grades four through six.
“We had to keep adding people to help because it got so big,” Sloan said. “This club is mostly for fun and to try and bring some of the stuff from the books to life for the kids and make it more tangible for them. It puts them with other people who are interested in the same thing and gives them a way to experience it instead of it just being fantasy.”
They do so by reenacting various scenes from the book and movie series, and through activities such as making masks and playing Harry Potter games.
“We also started separating the kids into Hogwart houses where they compete against each other and have Quidditch tournaments,” Sloan said while attempting to explain the sport.
Concocted by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, the once-fictional, fast-paced sport is now played throughout the world. The main goal is to get a ball called a “quaffle” though one of three rings on each end of the field.
So, why do five Needville Middle School staff members spend time doing such things after school when they could be relaxing at home?
“I think because it gives you a way to connect with kids other than in the classroom,” said Sloan. “It allows you to be a part of their life and they are able to see that teachers are even in to some things that they are in to. It breaks down barriers.”
“It got so big that I think we have to do this again next year.”
Hundreds of students are counting on it.
